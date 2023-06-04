Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are David and Shelia Still Together After ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’? Here's What We Know David believes Shelia is "his love," but are they still together after their season of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’? Here's what we know. By Emma Saletta Jun. 4 2023, Published 2:10 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days features several new couples in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, including David and Sheila. The preview of David and Shelia’s first meeting in the Philippines shows the two clearly have feelings for one another, and David even calls Shelia “his love” after stating he’s happy “he never gave up.” However, every couple always has ups and downs, and some relationships don’t last because of it. Is David and Shelia’s love prevailing? Here’s what we know about the pair’s current relationship status.

Are David and Shelia still together after the events of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’?

Both David and Sheila are hearing impaired. Sheila began using hearing aids when she was 6 years old. She is currently learning ASL to communicate with him, as David cannot speak or read lips. Based on the Season 6 trailer, David and Shelia may hit a speed bump or two due to Shelia’s 12-year-old son not being able to communicate well with David. “What if my son cannot connect with David because he is deaf,” she told producers.

Unfortunately, when it comes to these two, it’s unclear if they’re still together due to them both keeping a low profile on social media. David does have an Instagram but there are no posts, and he only has four followers. Shelia doesn’t have an Instagram but may be on Facebook since she and David met in a Facebook group for deaf singles. Audiences will see their love story unfold, and the answer will likely be revealed as the season goes on.

Even if David and Shelia are not still together, their story will be special on ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’

Source: TLC David, Shelia, and her 12-year-old son in the Season 6 trailer of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

David appears to say nothing but good things about Shelia, who despite living in Cebu, Philippines, has been dating David for two years. “When I first saw Sheila’s picture, it got my heart beating,” David said in PEOPLE’s exclusive preview. “Sheila is better than any other woman I’ve dated because Sheila is a sweet person.” He is also excited to meet Shelia’s son, as one of the first things he mentioned in the Season 6 previews is that he wants to “start a family and have a wife.”

Although not much is known about Shelia’s dating history, David revealed that he has had his heart broken before, and the heartbreak was brutal. “Six years ago I fell in love with a deaf woman,” David told PEOPLE. “But we broke up because she cheated on me. It broke my heart." When the trailer for the new season dropped, fans on YouTube began commenting and showing their support for David. “Honestly I’m rooting for the deaf man, please no drama for him,” one user commented.