Proud Mama! '90 Day Fiancé' Star Jasmine Pineda Is a Boy Mom

By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 6 2023, Updated 3:27 p.m. ET

It’s no secret that the drama between Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has been a bit cringeworthy to watch. Aside from the couple dealing with the struggles that come with a long-distance relationship, Jasmine is vocal about her trust issues. She has accused Gino communicating and sending nude photos of her to his ex.

Although Gino and Jasmine have faced challenges with their long-distance relationship, Gino has been open about his love for Jasmine’s relationship with her kids. And since Jasmine is preparing to leave Panama in hopes of receiving a K-1 visa, fans have questions about Jasmine’s kids. Here’s the rundown.

How many kids does Jasmine Pineda from ‘90s Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' have?

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Jasmine is a proud mother of two boys. During an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine shares that she has been separated from her oldest son since he lives with his father, who happens to be her ex-husband.

“My eldest lives with my ex-husband and the youngest [usually] lives with me, but he has a special condition,” Jasmine says in a confessional. “During this pandemic, he was having a really hard time in the city with the lockdown so my mother and I decided to take him with her temporarily to the countryside.”

While Jasmine describes her sons as two “beautiful baby boys,” despite them not being babies, she says that she’ll always consider them to be her “babies.”

Jasmine Pineda has never posted photos of her kids online.

Although Jasmine is a devoted mother, she appears to be extremely partial to privacy when it comes to her little ones. Based on Jasmine's Instagram page, she has never posted a photo of her boys. Interestingly, her beau Gino posted photos of Jasmine and one of her sons on his respective Instagram page without blurring out the child’s face.

“I have seen with my own eyes during my time in Panama that you have a heart of gold and how caring you are,” Gino wrote in the now-deleted carousel post, via ScreenRant. "The love you give them is truly amazing to see."

Will Gino and Jasmine have children together?

Gino has been open about wanting to expand his family with Jasmine. During a visit to Panama, Gino expresses his hopes of becoming a father. “I have always wanted to have my own kids,” Gino says in a confessional. “A boy and a girl if it works out that way. That would be amazing. At this point, I know I’m a little older, but I’m ready. I just needed to meet the right person, and Jasmine, to me, is the right person.”

On the flip side, Gino will likely be hurt once he realizes that Jasmine is currently on birth control and is in no rush to have kids. “He wants to have a baby right away, that’s, that’s crazy,” Jasmine says in a confessional. “So, Gino doesn’t know I’m taking birth control pills. And I’m nervous to tell him the truth because he’s gonna be very disappointed.”