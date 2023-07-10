Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Jasmine Doesn’t Know If She Cheated on Gino During ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ During the July 9, 2023, episode of '90 Day Fiancé,' Gino suspected that his bride-to-be was acting unfaithfully. Did Jasmine cheat on Gino? By Haylee Thorson Jul. 10 2023, Published 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jasminepanama

Gino and Jasmine’s relationship is on the rocks in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After Gino’s family urged him to get a prenup ahead of tying the knot with the Panama native and Jasmine requested being part of his non-existent will, the tension is at an all-time high.

And now, Jasmine’s ex-boyfriend Dane is driving another wedge between the couple. In fact, Gino believed that his partner could be cheating on him. Is it true? Here’s what we know.

Did Jasmine cheat on Gino on ‘90 Day Fiancé’?

During the July 9, 2023, episode of the TLC reality series, Gino suspected that his bride-to-be was acting unfaithfully. "Until this point, I never questioned Jasmine cheating on me," the reality star admitted. "But, to be honest, I don't know everything Jasmine's doing in the 18 months we've been apart. And with all the fighting between us, and now she's being so sneaky about talking to [Dane], that's very suspicious."

So, what exactly led to Gino’s suspicions about Jasmine’s fidelity? Well, there were quite a few reasons. During the episode, viewers learned that Jasmine was living in the same apartment complex as her ex-boyfriend. Not only that, but the former couple frequently confided in one another — with Jasmine often airing her grievances about her fiancé.

"He makes me feel like I'm not good enough sometimes," Jasmine told Dane. "I love him. I just want to be loved … but in a healthy way." And to make matters more precarious, the TLC star lied to her current partner and said she was running errands, while instead, she was calling her ex. So, when Jasmine finally admitted to what she had done, Gino was understandably skeptical. “I don't understand why she was hiding it from me in the first place,” he said.

Did anything happen between Jasmine and Dane?

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6, Jasmine danced around the question, indicating that something could have happened between her and Dane. "Oh, well, a lot is happening, and, you know, people have different definitions of cheating,” the reality star said.

Jasmine shared her thoughts on how she would feel if Gino cheated during ‘90 Day Fiancé.’

After explaining that cheating is subjective, Jasmine admitted that she would be upset if she were in Gino’s shoes. From omitting that she and Dane live in the same building to lying about video chatting with him, even the reality star acknowledged that her actions didn’t align with her definition of infidelity.