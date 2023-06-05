Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé When Was Season 6 of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Filmed? Here's the Timeline When was Season 6 of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' filmed? Here are all of the details on when and where the season was filmed. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jun. 5 2023, Published 12:02 p.m. ET Source: TLC

With language barriers and tensions rising between couples, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has always been an entertaining addition to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

When was Season 6 of the TLC show filmed? Where were the filming locations? Are there any returning couples from previous seasons? Here are all of the details.

When was '90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days' Filmed?

Source: TLC

It appears that Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days filmed in early 2023, although it's unclear if certain storylines were filmed even before that. Amanda Wilhelm said on the show that her husband Jason passed away from cancer shortly before the season began filming. Jason died in March 2023, which would seem to indicate that Season 6 began filming sometime after that.

Where was Season 6 of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' filmed?

Because of the format of the series, Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days was filmed in several locations across the world. All of the couples on the show have long-distance relationships, meaning that one of the partners had to travel to their fiancé's hometown to film together.

In Season 6, several cast members travel to other counties to visit their potential soulmates. Tyray flies to Barbados to see Carmella. Riley travels to Vietnam to visit Violet. And Amanda ventures to Romania to visit Razvan.

Season 6 of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' features a returning couple.

Among the cast of Season 6 is a returning couple that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans will definitely recognize. This season features Gino and Jasmine from Season 5. Since the very beginning of their on-screen journey, they have had their ups and downs.

One problem that the couple encountered last season was Jasmine's hot temper. She admitted to it in an interview with ET, saying, "I'm very aware of it and I keep telling myself, yes, I'm working on it. I'm trying my best. But when I'm calm it's like, no, I won't do it again. I'm gonna pick my words, I'm gonna go to the corner, calm down. But when I'm mad, you know, it's like oops, I did it again."

She also went on to say that she might be considering starting a family with Gino in the long run: "You never know. It happens. But if I had, you know, the power to decide when, I would say the we still have a lot of things to work on before even thinking about kids."