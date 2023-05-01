Mahmoud Said He’s Open to Going to the U.S. on ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ — Did He Move?

One of TLC’s reality stars flips the script in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. While the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series typically features Americans moving across the globe to build a life with their foreign counterparts, Season 4’s Mahmoud is actually open to embracing change and moving to the United States with his wife, Nicole.

Nicole and Mahmoud have countless issues during the fourth installment of the show as she acclimates to life with him in Egypt. And she wants to return to the U.S. for good. Only this time, Mahmoud thinks about going with her. Does the reality star follow through and where do Mahmoud and Nicole live now?

Source: TLC

Mahmoud from ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ contemplates a life-changing move to the U.S.

During a Season 4 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mahmoud had a change of heart that no viewer could have possibly anticipated. After years of trying to make their marriage work in Egypt, Nicole was once again ready to throw in the towel and return to the U.S. on her own.

However, during a candid conversation with his brother Ahmed, Mahmoud admitted that he’d be willing to try something new for the sake of his wife’s happiness. After telling his brother that Nicole was moving back to her home country — with or without him — Mahmoud revealed that he’d be open to following suit.

"At first, I was upset she [changed] her mind so suddenly," Mahmoud said during the episode. "But then, when I thought it over, she has been trying to adapt to life here for the past four years, [and] I thought to myself, ‘I should at least try.’" While Ahmed wanted his brother to think realistically about the situation, he told him it was his decision. However, Mahmoud wanted to do what was best for his wife after she put in so much effort.

"Nicole tried so hard to be with me in Egypt," the reality star admitted. "Now, when I have [the] chance to move to the United States, I would be [an] awful person if I said, 'Oh, no, I'm not going to move.' It would be [a] selfish thing." So, did he follow through?

Is Nicole’s husband Mahmoud in the U.S. after ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’?

In March 2023, some of the cast from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was seen at a hotel in New York for the tell all filming. However, given the show’s international nature, not every star from the series attended the in-person taping. During the promo, approximately half of the cast attended the event virtually. Those at the New York taping included Kris, Debbie, Daniele, Nicole, Jen, Gabe, Debbie’s son, and Daniele’s ex.

That’s right. Mahmoud was a no-show at the in-person event. However, he did appear virtually alongside Rishi, Oussama, Yohan, Isabel, Jeymi, and Rishi’s parents. Mahmoud’s video appearance at the upcoming Season 4 tell all makes it clear that the reality star is still in Egypt and likely did not move to the U.S. with Nicole.