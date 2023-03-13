Nicole and Mahmoud From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Have a Complicated Relationship

If there’s one reality franchise that proves marriage is anything but easy, it’s 90 Day Fiancé. However, its spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way truly ups the ante. Season 4 of the series has proved challenging for every couple involved, including Nicole, who is from the United States, and her husband, Mahmoud, who lives in Egypt.

Article continues below advertisement

And in the March 12 episode, Nicole threatens to leave her Egyptian husband yet again. She made the decision to move across the world to be with him, but she says it best when she admits all of their problems are still present despite her coming there to be with him. Did Nicole actually leave Mahmoud and are they still married or not?

Source: Instagram / @nicole.sherbiny

Article continues below advertisement

Are Nicole and Mahmoud from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ still married?

Nicole and Mahmoud’s relationship has contained no shortage of ups and downs (OK, mostly downs). Ever since the 38-year-old arrived in Egypt, their whirlwind marriage has consisted of nothing but constant bickering over cultural expectations.

And during the March 12 episode, the couple is once again at odds with one another after Nicole refuses to wear a hijab per her husband’s request. "This is how I am, and I'm never going to change my mind about that, Nicole," Mahmoud tells his American wife. Nicole replies, “I'm never going to change my mind about it either.”

Article continues below advertisement

Their arguments about the conservative customs in Egypt have created a stark divide between the couple, leaving many viewers wondering if their marriage has withstood the test of time. Not only that, but in the recent 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode, Mahmoud tells Nicole their marriage won't work if she doesn't adhere to his expectations.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, the Idaho native angrily packs her bags and threatens to return to the U.S. However, according to Nicole’s Instagram, all might not be as it seems. Judging by social media, they appear to still be married and Nicole's Instagram is almost exclusively dedicated to her husband. Considering filming of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 occurred quite some time ago, Nicole’s social media presence is a strong indicator that she and her Egyptian husband are still married.

Article continues below advertisement

On Valentine’s Day 2023, the Nicole dedicated a sweet post to her reality television counterpart. “Happy Fourth Valentine’s Day @mahmoud0elsherbiny,” Nicole wrote in her caption. “My love, my life, my heart, my everything.” In the comment section, her husband replied, “I love you more than anything sweetheart. Happy Valentine’s Day sweetie,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Nicole threatens to leave Egypt on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.'