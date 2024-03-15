'90 Day Fiancé' Star Mahmoud El Sherbiny Was Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. In a preview for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nicole Sherbiny reveals that her husband, Mahmoud El Sherbiny, snatched her phone and credit card before making a swift exit from their home. While this is undoubtedly a significant issue, it appears there may be deeper underlying problems at play.

In a startling development, Mahmoud El Sherbiny has now encountered legal trouble. Curious to learn more? Read on for the latest updates on Mahmoud's recent arrest.

What to know about '90 Day Fiancé' star Mahmoud El Sherbiny's arrest.

According to Us Weekly, Mahmoud was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence against Nicole on Feb. 21, 2024. Interestingly, 90 Day Fiancé bloggers Merrypants and John Yates were the first to break this news.

Mahmoud's bail, totaling $20,000, was promptly covered by a friend on the same evening. He is scheduled to appear in court in mid-March. Notably, regardless of Nicole's decision to press charges, Mahmoud must appear in court as the district attorney retains the authority to pursue the case.

Just over a week later, on February 29, Nicole spoke out about her husband's arrest. Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a post from the Musawah Movement's official Instagram account. The post highlighted Policy Brief 8, aimed at "ending violence against women in Muslim families."

The post, originally shared on Nov. 24, 2023, was coupled with a caption stating, "Violence against women is a global phenomenon that cuts across all cultures, religions, countries, and contexts.

"Over one in three women experience physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. Violence against women stems from patriarchal ideas, power imbalances, and sex and gender discrimination," the movement added.

The organization further clarified that the policy "goes more in-depth about the definition of violence against women and law reform progress that were made around the world." Clearly, Nicole allowed the post to convey its message without including any additional text in the Instagram Story.