Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Loren Brovarnik Gets Candid About Plastic Surgery on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' "I have abdominal diastasis which is uncomfortable for me, so I've opted to do a tummy tuck to bring my muscles back together," Loren revealed. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 22 2024, Published 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We don't know about you, but we find it utterly fascinating how much some of the most popular reality TV stars change after they begin appearing on the small screen. Many of them are practically unrecognizable these days, and it's all thanks to plastic surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Among those who have or are planning to undergo significant transformations is 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik. She's one of few reality stars who speaks openly about her plastic surgery, and in an April 2024 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Loren revealed her plans for further procedures. Read on for all the known details!

Article continues below advertisement

'90 Day Fiancé' star Loren Brovarnik is very open about getting plastic surgery.

In the April 21, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Loren shares that a "mommy makeover" is in the works! She opens up about the procedure, telling her besties that she is "doing it naturally."

"I'm getting sucked and tucked and tightened and toned," Loren says before disclosing in a confessional that she's "having a natural mommy makeover, which is basically a tummy tuck. I'm doing a 360 lipo from my chin, my arms, my upper back, my lower back [and] my thighs. And then I'm going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs."

Article continues below advertisement

She further explains, "I don't want to put anything foreign in my body. I am repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be."

Article continues below advertisement

After one of Loren's friends questions her decision, the reality TV personality reveals that it's actually a necessary operation. Loren tells her friends, "I do have abdominal diastasis. No matter how hard I work out, it will never go back."

Loren notes that "because I had three C-sections in two and a half years, one of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis." She adds, "My abdomen muscles have separated, and they won't go back. It's physically uncomfortable. I love my children, but my body just didn't get a break. It was a really busy three years."

Article continues below advertisement

Loren got her "mommy makeover" in September 2023.

On Sept. 12, 2023, Loren took to Instagram and revealed that she had gone through with the "mommy makeover." "The day has finally come, I'm getting a natural mommy makeover. This is something I've wanted for a very long time and did a lot of research on, but it's a little different," she wrote alongside a selfie with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Dev Vibhakar.

Article continues below advertisement

Loren continued, "I have abdominal diastasis which is uncomfortable for me, so I've opted to do a tummy tuck to bring my muscles back together. We know I've been very open about wanting to enhance my breasts, so I am doing a 360 lipo and fat transfer to my boobs. Doing it a more natural approach is the best way to go."