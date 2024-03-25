Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Jasmine Discusses Past Fertility Issues with Gino on '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' "I'm not the most fertile person in the world," Jasmine reveals to Gino on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' By Chrissy Bobic PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 7:20 a.m. ET Source: TLC

If there's one 90 Day Fiancé couple that has given fans whiplash over the years, it's Jasmine and Gino. But finally, in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, they're on the same page about nearly everything (at least for now). The biggest thing they have on their plate as newlyweds is expanding their family. However, Jasmine worries her past fertility issues could cause complications in having a baby with Gino. Although Gino is more optimistic about it, Jasmine can't help but worry.

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine had fertility issues with a past pregnancy before '90 Day Fiancé.'

In the March 24 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine reveals to Gino that she had trouble getting pregnant with her son, JC. Although this is news to Gino, he takes it in stride and tries to assure Jasmine that they won't have trouble having a baby together. Still, Jasmine is worried about ovulation and, according to her, it's important to take advantage of her ovulation window more than once per day.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm not the most fertile person in the world," Jasmine explains in the episode. She adds that it was "very hard" to conceive son JC. She explains, "I even had to go through hormonal treatment to get pregnant." Gino is surprised to hear this, but he tells Jasmine that a pregnancy will happen for her easily enough. She isn't convinced, though.

"I always knew from the very beginning of our relationship that Gino wanted to have kids," Jasmine tells producers. "But I was afraid of letting him know that, hey, I struggled with fertility before. The whole thing was very hard on my relationship with my ex. That's why I'm scared that it will affect also my relationship with Gino. But now that we're trying to have a baby, I need to be 100 percent honest."

Article continues below advertisement

Gino and Jasmine wanting a kid together is insane. A baby alone is not easy, especially with a child with special needs and another child. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #HappilyEverAfter — 🧜‍♀️ (@soIarsavy) March 25, 2024

Gino wants to have a baby with Jasmine as soon as possible.

Jasmine says that she had to have "daily injections" in order to "sustain" her pregnancy with one of her sons. It's unclear if Jasmine had fertility problems with both of her children from her previous relationship. However, it's something she can't help but worry about now. Regardless, Gino is determined to have a baby with Jasmine.

Article continues below advertisement

For Jasmine, having a family with Gino also means getting her two sons over to the United States to live with them. For now, her sons are being cared for by Jasmine's mom and sister, and although Gino promised that he would make it possible for Jasmine's kids to join her in the U.S., they're facing some major red tape and a $5,000 price tag for legal fees to make it all possible.

Source: TLC

Jasmine has two kids who have not been on '90 Day Fiancé' with her.