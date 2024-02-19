Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Gino Palazzolo of '90 Day Fiancé' Posts Rare Pictures of Himself Without a Hat On There have been a few sightings of Gino of '90 Day Fiancé' in the wild without a hat on. It's a rare occurrence but fans love him either way. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 19 2024, Published 9:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gpalazz2

52-year-old Gino Palazzolo, of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and his fiancée Jasmine have had their fair share of ups and downs. Whether they are throwing lip glosses in fits of rage or kissing passionately and confessing their love for one another, one thing is constant — Gino is always rocking his signature look, which often includes a baseball cap or a fedora. However, fans occasionally get a glimpse of him without a hat on, which is a rare site for fans of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

In the early years of their relationship, Jasmine would press Gino about taking off his hat, because she rarely saw him without something covering his head. On the topic, Gino told producers, “Jasmine knows about my hair and stuff, or the hair I don’t have. But…I always have my hat because I prefer how I look with the hat on.” Keep reading for all of the details on why he wears a hat and to see glimpses of him without a hat on.

Gino’s hats make him feel more comfortable with his scalp psoriasis.

You probably remember the episode where Jasmine tried to get Gino to take his hat off the day he met her mom for the first time. Despite Jasmine's insistence, Gino declined to remove his hat, expressing feelings of anxiety and discomfort. She told producers, “Come on, you’re gonna be meeting my mother, just take off the f--king hat. That’s silly to me. But Gino is so delicate when you talk about his hat, Jesus Christ.”

Article continues below advertisement

Later Jasmine learned that Gino was doing more than covering a receding hairline. He was also making himself more comfortable because of his scalp psoriasis. After learning this, she took to Instagram to tell fans that Gino had a chronic skin disease that causes red, itchy, scaly patches. She told fans to be kind, by saying, “You never know the struggles people are facing, choose to be kind.”

But now that Jasmine knows the real reasons he wears his hats, she is much more compassionate and understanding of his fashion choices. Ever since a photo surfaced of Gino without a hat walking through the airport, he has posted a few older photos of what he looked like years ago — and of course, many of the photos show Gino without a hat!

Article continues below advertisement

Gino posted a Polaroid of himself at 21 years old!

Gino posted a Polaroid of himself at 21 years old! He was feeling pretty nostalgic about this one, saying "I know it’s hard to believe but this is me with full head of hair AND NO HAT a few moons ago. 😹🙀🤪 I was 21 years young in this photo. Another throwback 🎉🤪." The post garnered almost 3,000 likes, and fans reacted with such excitement. One fan said, "😍😍😍😍OMG you were sooooo sexyyyyy 👍🏾💯."

Gino also posted a hatless picture from his Dad's wedding.

This was another nostalgic post for Gino. He was 24 years old, and he stood with his family to celebrate his father's wedding. Gino is on the far left of the photo, and he is rocking super '90s dress pants and an oversized button-up shirt.

Article continues below advertisement

Gino also posed without a hat at Madame Tussauds in London.

In this photo, which seems to have been taken in the early 2000s, Gino posed next to a wax replica of Princess Diana. The craziest part of the photo is that it was taken at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London!