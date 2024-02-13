Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are Tyray and Taresa of ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Still Together? Tyray hadn't been lucky in the love department when he went on a boys' trip to New Orleans. Did he find the right woman when he met Taresa? By Sarah Walsh Feb. 13 2024, Published 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ttyrayy

Are Tyray Mollett and Taresa from 90 Day: The Single Life still together? Tyray is a big teddy bear, and his quest for love has captivated audiences, especially after being catfished by his girlfriend Carmella and ghosted by his date Tiffany. Fans of the hit reality TV show have been eagerly awaiting updates when they saw the chemistry between the two in New Orleans. Let's dive into the latest developments and see where their relationship stands!

Every 90 Day Fiancé fan was at the edge of their seat when we found out that Carmela was actually a man! And hearts were broken across the world for Tyray when he realized he was being catfished. It goes without saying, but his journey has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. However, amid the chaos, a glimmer of hope emerged when Tyray crossed paths with Taresa during a boys' trip in New Orleans. Their chemistry sparked interest and left viewers wondering if love was in the air. Are they still together? Keep reading to find out!

Tray and Taresa stayed friends after their date, but they were never in a relationship.

Taresa, a military mom with a mysterious yet intriguing aura, caught Tyray's attention with her genuine personality and captivating tattoos. Despite being naturally shy, Tyray's brothers gave him the confidence to walk up to Taresa and her friends. He did and the two seemed to get along really well. She told cameras that he seemed genuine, and he was like a big "teddy bear." The chemistry was flowing, so Tyray asked her on a one-on-one date.

Their date in New Orleans, set against the backdrop of a ghost tour through the city's French Quarter, seemed promising. The date went well, but it was over 100 degrees, and they were both sweating and aching for some air conditioning. Despite the initial connection, Terasa seemed "cautious" about the idea of a long-distance relationship. So things didn't progress beyond friendship. However, it's worth noting that Tyray and Taresa have stayed in touch and they follow each other on Instagram.

Despite the challenge of a long-distance relationship, there was a spark between Tyray and Taresa. Regarding something in the future, she did ask Tyray to possibly take a trip with her in the future. Taresa told the producers, “Tyray and I are definitely going to stay in touch. I don’t know if he’ll fit into my life anytime soon. Never say never.” Could this budding romance blossom into something more? Only time will tell.

Tyray’s date with Taresa was actually his first proper date.

Tyray's journey to finding love hasn't been without its hurdles. After being catfished by Carmela and ghosted by Tiffany, Tyray found himself navigating the murky waters of online dating. However, his two brothers intervened, orchestrating a boys' trip to New Orleans to boost Tyray's confidence and help him meet someone special. Little did Tyray know that his date with Taresa would mark his first proper date, filled with hope and excitement for what could be.