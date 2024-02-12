Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé' Star Josh Weinstein's Son in Critical Condition After Tragic Car Crash '90 Day Fiancé' star Josh Weinstein posted an update to Instagram about his 17-year-old son Jett during the Super Bowl. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 12 2024, Published 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jweinsteinent Josh & Jett

In a heartbreaking revelation, 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life star Josh Weinstein shared the devastating news of his son Jett's involvement in a near-fatal car accident. Taking to Instagram, Josh emotionally appealed for prayers from his fans and friends, expressing his profound love for his children and the immense pain of seeing his son fight for his life after losing his right leg in the accident.

The heartfelt plea sparked an outpouring of love and support from fellow 90 Day alumni and well-wishers, with messages of hope and encouragement flooding the comments section as the family navigates through this challenging time. "Many of you that know me best. Know that I love my kids more than myself," he wrote to his Instagram on Monday, February 5, alongside a carousel of photos of Jett.

Josh's 17-year-old son, Jett, lost his leg in the accident.

Source: Instagram/@jweinsteinent Jett With His Little Sister

"My son was in a car accident and was airlifted out," Josh continued in the post. "He lost the battle with his right leg and is fighting for his life. I'm completely shattered. Please pray that my son pulls through this with no more complications. I love him more than life itself. Love you all." As the news spread, fans and well-wishers rallied around Josh and his family, offering prayers and words of comfort during this difficult time.

The overwhelming support from the 90 Day Fiancé community served as a source of strength for Josh as he grappled with the shock and devastation of his son's accident. Despite the pain and uncertainty, Josh remained hopeful, holding onto the belief that Jett would pull through with resilience and determination.

Josh shared an update about his son's condition.

In the days following the accident, Josh provided updates on Jett's condition, offering glimpses of hope amidst the darkness. With Jett undergoing surgery and beginning to wake up, Josh expressed gratitude for the positive progress, sharing that Jett is now alert and even "arguing" with him, a sign of his health and spirit. As the family continues to rally around Jett, a fundraiser has been set up to assist with his medical expenses, garnering lots of support from fans and fellow cast members.

Source: Instagram @jweinsteinent Tyray and Kinberly Support Jett

On Super Bowl Sunday, Josh shared a hopeful story on Instagram, saying that he is "grateful for Super Bowl with my son." In it, he showed his family and Jett, sitting up in a bed alert and looking well.

The response from the 90 Day Fiancé community has been nothing short of remarkable, with an outpouring of love and support pouring in for Josh and his family during this difficult time. From heartfelt messages to generous donations towards Jett's medical expenses, the community has rallied together to offer their unwavering support.

Source: Instagram/@jweinsteinent Josh shares a photo of his son on Super Bowl Sunday