Danny Ramirez Teams up With Jenna Ortega and Doritos for Epic Super Bowl Commercial (EXCLUSIVE) In an exclusive interview, 'Top Gun' star Danny Ramirez shares details on his Doritos Super Bowl commercial with Jenna Ortega. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 5 2024, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Doritos' latest Super Bowl commercial features Hollywood stars Danny Ramirez and Jenna Ortega. The iconic chip brand, known for its innovative and entertaining advertisements, is taking a bold leap by shining the spotlight on its latest creation, Doritos Dinamita Sticks.

The collaboration between Danny and Jenna promises to be a memorable one, as they join forces to launch Doritos Dinamita into the snack scene in the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII commercial. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Danny shared details of this exciting partnership — and his thoughts on Taylor Swift making a Super Bowl appearance.

Danny Ramirez has a nostalgic reason for partnering with Doritos Dinamita.

Doritos Dinamita, the latest innovation from the chip giant, is making a grand entrance with an explosive array of flavors and a revamped shape. The Super Bowl commercial serves as the perfect platform to showcase the spice-packed varieties of Dinamita. From the OG Dinamita Chile Limón to the Flamin' Hot Queso, each flavor promises a unique taste adventure for snack enthusiasts.

Of the delicious Chile Limón flavor, Danny reminisced likening the flavor to a nostalgic Mexican snack experience outside stadiums. The combination of chips, lime, and spices stirred up memories of the best times in Mexico. "So I had completely forgotten about that flavor, and just thought, 'I only had that flavor in Mexico’.. And I tasted the first one and it brought me back to that.. It was like, this is why I’m here," he told Distractify.

You can also expect to see a lot of comedy packed into this Super Bowl LVIII commercial. Danny and Jenna's on-screen chemistry is amazing, but even better is the introduction of Jenna's onscreen abuelas "Dina" and "Mita." They kick butt with their electric scooters, and even they fly across the sky on a zipline chasing after the zesty lime flavor.

Danny calls himself a Swifty — and makes Super Bowl prediction!

Along with the commercials, some fans are also excited about Taylor Swift making an appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and Danny is too! When asked about all the hype regarding Taylor and the NFL this past season, Danny said, "I’m enjoying it."

He went on to share some game predictions, including who he thinks will win when it comes to the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers. "All these conspiracies... I mean they won last year. I mean Pat’s been in four Super Bowls in five years. This notion of it being rigged is so short-sided," he shared.