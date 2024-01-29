Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift We Know "All Too Well" That Taylor Swift Will Likely Attend the Super Bowl to Support Her Boo Now that the Kansas City Chiefs will definitely be in the Super Bowl, will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 29 2024, Published 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The biggest thing to come out of 2023 is the superstar relationship between mega popstar billionaire Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two allegedly started hanging out in September 2023, but they made things official by the end of the NFL’s regular season. Taylor was at almost every game, stealing the players' spotlights. And if you’re mad about that, “You Need to Calm Down.”

Since their relationship was confirmed, Travis and Taylor have made headlines as one of the most lovable celebrity couples. Swifties even started watching football! And now after the Jan. 28, 2024 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Now, fans are wondering if Taylor Swift will attend Super Bowl LVIII to support her boo.

Sources say that Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl.

She may be the hardest-working pop star alive, but Taylor still finds time to support her man. She’s been at several NFL games and it would be a shocker if she didn’t find a way to support him at the biggest game of the year. Several celebrities often attend the Super Bowl, so it’s even more expected that Taylor will be there too.

However, she does have a packed tour schedule that could make it difficult. From Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, she’ll be performing another leg of her international tour in Bunkyo City, Tokyo, in Japan. While her Asian leg continues on March 3 in Singapore, she’ll likely fly back for the Super Bowl, which will be on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

From @NFLGameDay: Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas if the #Chiefs win? Sources say YES, despite having a concert in Japan the night before. Here's how 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/t4AUZ0BZy9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

This will be tricky, but it’s definitely doable. Sports commentator Ian Rapoport reported, “Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl? Sources say ‘Yes!’” he confirmed. “She does have a concert on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. in Tokyo. How in the world could she get to the game? Let me introduce you to something called the international date line.

“Tokyo is 17 hours ahead. That means this concert … starts at 1 a.m. Vegas time, so the morning before essentially. Let's say it's a five-hour concert. It ends about 11 p.m. local, which is 6 a.m. Saturday in Las Vegas. Figure a 12-hour flight, maybe she leaves about an hour later, Taylor Swift could still get to the Super Bowl in Vegas, about 7 or 8 p.m. on Saturday night, just in time to party."

Of course, she’ll probably be exhausted, although she does have a private jet so her flight won’t be like the ones we’re used to. With delicious food and a comfortable seat, Taylor could sleep through her entire flight (while emitting tons of CO2). However, Taylor’s team has responded to the criticism by confirming that Taylor purchased double the necessary carbon credits to offset her travels.