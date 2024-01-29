Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Is Paid Well for His Tenure With the Team Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions came up short in the NFC Championship on Jan, 28, 2024, but many want to know details on his salary. By Joseph Allen Jan. 29 2024, Published 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Fans of the Detroit Lions were devastated on Jan. 28, 2024, after their team came up just short in the NFC Championship game. The Lions, who haven't had much playoff success throughout the franchise's history in the NFL, jumped out to an early lead against the San Francisco 49ers, but couldn't hold onto it and ultimately lost 34-31.

Following the defeat, many wanted to learn more about the team's head coach, Dan Campbell, whose gutsy fourth-down calls have been a subject of conversation after the game. Dan has become one of the most popular head coaches in the league, in part for his obvious ability to bring his team together. Now, some want to know how much the head coach is paid. Keep reading for details on his salary.

Source: Getty Images

What is Dan Campbell's salary?

Although the team came up short, many are still high on Dan's ability to keep Detroit relevant for years to come. Dan's skill comes at a cost, although it's a relatively small one compared to what the league's top earners command. Although NFL coaching salaries aren't disclosed the way that player salaries are, multiple reports have suggested that Dan's yearly salary is roughly $4 million.

Dan is in the middle of a six-year deal with the team that he first signed in 2021. When he signed with the team, Dan had never been hired as a head coach before, although he did have a stint as the Dolphins head coach in 2015. Before taking over as head coach, Dan worked as the tight end and assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints. Dan has yet to break .500 as a head coach, holding a combined record of 29-33-1 as a head coach.

What is Dan Campbell's net worth?

Despite that under .500 record, the team's trajectory has been overwhelmingly positive. During the first season with Dan as head coach, the team won just three games. Now, two years later, they won 12 and were competing in the second to last game of the season. As a result of Dan's salary and his success, as well as his career as a player before becoming a coach, he reportedly has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

