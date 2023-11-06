Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Conspiracists Believe Super Bowl Logo Predicts Teams Playing in the Game In a now-viral video, a woman shared a conspiracy theory that claims the Super Bowl logo features the primary color of both teams in the game. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 6 2023, Published 3:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: One of the world's most-watched sporting events is the Super Bowl.

There are a few conspiracy theories surrounding the biggest game of the year.

Many believe the Super Bowl logo proves that the teams playing in the game are predetermined.

For years, NFL trolls have argued that the league is rigged, but that couldn't be further from the truth (OK, maybe it's a little rigged). Many players have joked about this, including former Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster, who appeared on the Macrodosing podcast in January 2023 and humorously claimed everyone receives a few scripts during training camp every year.

Now, when it comes to the Super Bowl, some fans are still convinced the NFL is fixed in that the teams playing in the big game are predetermined. If you're desperate for proof, look no further than the Super Bowl logo, which allegedly features the primary colors of both teams in the game.

What to know about the conspiracy theory surrounding the Super Bowl logo.

On Nov. 3, 2023, TikTok creator Anna Rachel (@annnarachel_) fueled the Super Bowl logo colors conspiracy theory. In the video, she pointed out that the NFL debuts a new Super Bowl logo at the start of every regular season.

Anna explained that although no one knows ahead of time who's playing in the Super Bowl, the official logo features two colors — and they're almost always the primary colors of the teams that end up in the game. Sure, this sounds a little absurd, but if we look back at the past logos, it doesn't seem so far-fetched.

"In 2022, the logo had orange and yellow," Anna told her followers, adding that the "teams that played in that Super Bowl were the Bengals and the Rams." She added, "In 2023, the logo had green and red, and the teams that played in the Super Bowl were the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs."

Anna then disclosed that the Super Bowl LVIII logo is purple and red, noting that the big game could very well see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Las Vegas. However, several other NFL teams sport these colors, including the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and the Chiefs.

The Super Bowl logo colors are inspired by the host city.

While it's a decent theory, the Super Bowl logo colors are actually inspired by the host city. If we look back at the 2022 big game, which took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the official logo incorporated palm trees and colors that reflect the Golden State's breathtaking sunset.

Source: NFL Super Bowl 56, Super Bowl 57, and Super Bowl 58 official logos.

As for the 2023 Super Bowl, which was played in Glendale, Ariz., the logo showcased the state's stunning landscape and featured the use of teal, red, and purple, which are the colors that make up Arizona's state flag.