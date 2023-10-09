Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL 49ers Star Defensive Lineman Arik Armstead Is Married to a Phsychiatrist 49ers captain Arik Armstead is married to a psychiatrist who works to keep their life in order in spite of her own very busy schedule. By Joseph Allen Oct. 9 2023, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mindysttnprty

Few teams have looked more lethal in 2023 than the San Francisco 49ers, who are near the top of the NFL on both offense and defense. A big part of their success has come from captain and star defensive lineman Arik Armstead, so much so that many want to learn more about Arik's life beyond the gridiron.

Many wanted to learn more about Arik's wife, including who she is and whether they have any kids together. Thankfully, we've got everything you need to know about Arik's wife, Mindy.

Who is Arik Armstead's wife?

Arik is married Mindy Armstead, a psychiatrist who is also the mother to the two children they share. In a recent interview with Today, Mindy said that she tries to keep their lives in order in spite of Arik's hectic and demanding schedule. “No one else can understand that pressure to be kind of this emotional powerhouse and support system for your significant other,” she said during the interview.

She added that the wives of NFL players bond really quickly as a result of the unusual lives that they all lead. “I think we really band together, and you end up making super-fast friends because of that," she explained. "We’re all part of this team. We’re anxious and worried, and we’re thinking about, ‘Are things taken care of at home so that they can focus on the game?’”

Mindy also added that Arik relies on her to keep their day-to-day lives humming. “I’ve got to take the car for the oil change and I've got to do all the daycare tours and do the fun things, but also the not so fun things,” she explained. Although all eyes are on the players on game day, Mindy has managed to become a fairly prominent online personality in her own right, and has an Instagram following of more than 500,000, which is roughly double what her husband's is.

Mindy posts photos of her own life, which obviously overlaps with her husband's, but also includes plenty of photos of the two young kids they share. Mindy may support her husband on gameday, but her Instagram makes it clear that she also takes plenty of time to live her own life.