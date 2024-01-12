Distractify
We Tried That: Doritos Dinamita Snacks Come in Four New Flavors, but Some Pack Serious Heat

We tried the newest Doritos Dinamita snacks in time for your Superbowl party, and we have some thoughts on which sticks are best.

Doritos Dinamita Flavors
There are some snack foods that are just timeless, and for many, that includes Doritos. In pretty much every flavor. And the same goes for the Doritos Dinamita Sticks that just released four new flavors to the already established Doritos Dinamita rolled chips in the Chile Limón flavor. So we tried the Doritos Dinamita Sticks and rolled chips to test out each of the four flavors.

Not only was it important to try out these flavors for the sake of tasting something brand new from Doritos, but the snacks are set to be the focus of the Doritos Superbowl commercial in February 2024. While it’s nothing new for the brand to come out with something fresh and flavorful for consumers, the Doritos Dinamita Sticks and rolled chips definitely offer another kind of snacking experience.

Doritos Dinamita Flavors
We tried Doritos Dinamita snacks in each new flavor.

The three new flavors from Doritos Dinamita Sticks are: Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso, and Tangy Fiery Lime. They’re all made sort of like Andy Capp’s Hot Fries, and they each pack a bit of a punch in the heat department too. However, to be totally honest, the Hot Honey Mustard gives off far too much of the mustard and not much else.

The Tangy Fiery Lime is similar in flavor to the original Chile Limón from the rolled chip version of Doritos Dinamita, which is to say a decent amount of lime and some serious heat. We definitely have a soft spot for the Smoky Chile Queso, however, which is cheesy and spicy, but nowhere near unbearable. If you like a little heat, but don't want it to be overpowering, then that’s the one for you.

The other new item from Doritos Dinamita is the rolled chip flavor Flamin’ Hot Queso. It’s not only super spicy, but it smells spicy too. It tastes similar to Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Chips. So if you like those, and the heat they pack (which is far too much for my comfort, thank you very much), then you might prefer these.

Where can you buy Doritos Dinamita?

Doritos Dinamita are available at grocery stores, Walmart locations, and Target stores nationwide. You can get a three ounce bag of the Doritos Dinamita Sticks at Walmart for $2.48, and a larger, eight ounce bag, for $4.48. It’s too early to say which of these flavors are here to stay, however, so get ‘em while they’re hot. Literally.

