We Tried That: Is Pringles and Caviar Our New Fave TikTok Snack? We Tried That: I tried Pringles and The Caviar Company's new 'Crisps and Caviar' Flight kit. Is the TikTok-inspired food trend worth the hype? By Gabrielle Bernardini Sep. 22 2023, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Capitalizing on the TikTok trend #CaviarTok, which currently has over 10 billion views, Pringles partnered with The Caviar Company for an elevated snack collection that sees two salty food worlds collide. Let's face it, with the eye-popping price point of caviar, it's easy to associate the fish eggs with the rich and famous. Caviar bump, anyone? While Pringles have been a staple in my household since I can remember, I, like many other social media users, was "caviar-curious."

Therefore, I couldn't wait to get my hands on the Crisps and Caviar Collection kits that The Caviar Co. and Pringles launched. The three kits feature a variety of pairings which include Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion, and BBQ flavors with Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe. While some caviar tastings can certainly cost a few hundred dollars, those who are looking for an elevated snack experience or are curious to try caviar for the first time will not break the bank purchasing one of these kits: The Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores ($49), Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea ($110), Pringles x The Caviar Co. ‘Crisps and Caviar’ Flight ($140).

I tried the ‘Crisps and Caviar’ Flight which features all three Pringles flavors and the Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe. So, is this caviar kit worth the price point? Am I now jumping on the #CaviarTok TikTok trend?

Honestly, I've never had caviar before in my life, so I did not know what to expect in terms of the flavor profile. While I do enjoy seafood, I've only ever heard about the "saltiness" of caviar and wondered how that would pair with a snack food such as Pringles. Starting off with the Classic White Sturgeon Caviar, which is known as the "sea butter of caviar," I preferred this on Pringles Sour Cream & Onion. Though it did have a slightly salty flavor, it was creamy and was complimented by the flavor profile of the Sour Cream & Onion Pringles.

The BBQ Pringles altered the flavor of the White Sturgeon so it was definitely my least favorite of the three flavor pairings. For anyone who does not love an overly fishy taste, the Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Sour Cream & Onion Pringles is a delicious elevated snack food that will surely delight your tastebuds or impress your friends and family at a party.

The Smoked Trout caviar definitely reminded me of smoked salmon so I didn't mind the fishy flavor. However, unlike the Classic White Sturgeon, I preferred the Smoke Trout and BBQ Pringles pairing. The BBQ dusting changed the Smoked Trout flavor, which made for a sweeter and milder fish note.

Overall, I can't help but love the fusion of high-low brow food. And these caviar kits make for a great holiday gift, or for you to enjoy with your friends at a house party. Plus, if you're like me and have never had caviar, these kits make for a fun introduction. Therefore, I am definitely a fan of this social media trend.