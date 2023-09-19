Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok We Tried That: Taco Bell's Baja Blast Mixed With Vanilla Ice Cream From McDonald's We tried the trend of mixing Baja Blast and vanilla ice cream from two different fast food restaurants and the results are interesting. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 19 2023, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Taco Bell

Sometimes, TikTok trends just get a hold of you and don't let you go until you try it for yourself. So, like anyone else who is subject to the daily endless scroll of the app, after seeing enough videos of people combining ice cream and Baja Blast, I had to try it myself to see what all of the fuss was about.

We tried the Baja Blast and McDonald's vanilla ice cream combination from TikTok and if you're already wondering what I was thinking, I don't blame you. The idea here seems to be that if combinations like vanilla ice cream and orange soda can result in a creamy and fruity flavor, the same thing should happen here. At least that's what the idea seems to be.

Source: Getty Images

We tried vanilla ice cream mixed with Baja Blast.

I'm not sure who started the trend of combining a McDonald's vanilla ice cream cone with a Taco Bell Baja Blast fountain drink. But TikTok trends are often a case of not knowing if the chicken or the egg came first, so here we are. When I saw videos of people trying the random combination, I didn't know what to think. And then, when I saw those same people enjoying it, I knew I had to see if I would be the odd one out.

And it turns out, I was. I did a little running around to pick up my cone and my fountain drink from their respective fast food restaurants and made it home in record time to prevent the cone from melting. And after I drank some of the Baja Blast to make room for the ice cream, I followed the simple directions in plopping the ice cream (without the cone) in the cup of soda.

Source: Distractify

I used the straw to mix it around a little and took a swig. While I had hoped the flavors would blend in a Baja Blast version of a Creamsicle ice cream bar, I instead tasted what can only be described as a sweet medicine flavor. I let the drink sit for a few minutes to better mix together, but it didn't help.

Maybe some folks are just blinded by the idea of mixing together two delicious things in the hopes of creating the next root beer float. But for me, the mix does absolutely nothing but create a too-sweet drink that literally no one needed.

Source: Distractify

You may have better luck mixing other fast food menu items together.

Show me a TikTok trend that combines Orange Crush and a McDonald's ice cream cone and I will gladly partake. Or, better yet, add that iconic vanilla ice cream to a frozen Coke and I may be sold on it without even trying it first. And doctoring Wendy's Frosty desserts always seems to have positive reactions from those who try them out.