We Tried That: Chick-fil-A's Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich Has a Lot Going On We tried Chick-fil-A's Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich to see what all the fuss is about when it comes to new menu items at the fast food chain. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 6 2023, Published 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Chick-fil-A

It's not every day that Chick-fil-A rolls out with something new for customers to try out. But when the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich came out, I had to try it. I mean, I'm a Chick-fil-A sauce stan, so much so that I have a bottle in my refrigerator at all times. You get it. And, while this sandwich doesn't have the sauce on it, I was willing to give it a try.

The chicken sandwich in question is made with Chick-fil-A's signature breaded chicken breast on a toasted bun with creamy pimento cheese and pickled jalapenos. Oh yeah, and there's honey drizzled on top. It's a blend of spicy and sweet. And for many, that's all they need to know to try it out. Naturally, I had to see for myself if the Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich holds up against the original one.

Source: iStock

We tried the Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

I went into this expecting something too spicy for my sensetive taste buds to handle. Luckily for me, the spice factor is pretty low. But the sweetness may be a bit much for some. I'm all for blending sweet and savory, but some bites of the sandwich were a little too sweet, with the honey flavor almost overpowering.

The good news, however, is that I took it upon myself to try both the breaded chicken and the grilled chicken versions of the sandwich and ione of them does work better in this instance. You can also order the sandwich with the spicy breaded filet, but I didn't go there. As far as the other two, I definitely reccomend going all out with the breaded chicken rather than the grilled piece.

Source: Distractify

How many different chicken sandwiches does Chick-fil-A have?

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is basically a new take on the Original Chicken Sandwich from Chick-fil-A and there’s nothing wrong with that. But if you aren’t keeping track of what else the chicken fast food chain has on its menu, there are other chicken sandwiches that may strike your fancy.

The Chick-fil-A Deluxe Chicken Sandwich has lettuce, tomato, cheese, and pickles on it. The Spicy Chicken Sandwich is made with a spicy piece of breaded chicken and pickles. There’s also a “deluxe” version of that and a Grilled Chicken Sandwich that comes with lettuce and tomato. Another option is the Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich, which is made with a grilled piece of chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and bacon.

Source: Chick-fil-A