Chick-fil-A Customer Jokes That They Want "Millions of Pickles" on Sandwich, Restaurant Obliges
A Chick-fil-A customer asked for extra pickles, and boy did the restaurant they ordered from deliver.
Pickles, for some reason, are a very divisive condiment. There are some folks who would go so far as to list numerous reasons why one should never trust anybody who doesn't enjoy consuming pickles.
In fact, there are even scientific studies that delve into the psyches of folks who are obsessed with brined vegetables.
But there seem to be other folks who are just as vocally disparaging of the salty condiment as others who are quick to sing its praises.
Don't count TikTok user Miranda Allen (@randilynn91) as part of the ladder crew, however, as she posted a video that shows either how much she likes pickles, or how fed up one Chick-fil-A worker was with satisfying patrons' custom orders.
Miranda writes in a caption for the clip: "I did not think they would go through all that but that's what I get for being a smart azz on a restaurant app they do not play lmfao"
She references the fact that she made a specific request on the restaurant's ordering app for "Millions of pickles" and when she uncovers the sandwich and lifts up the bun she shows in the video that the Chick-fil-A did not disappoint.
Beneath the chicken breast is an entire bed of what looks like at least a dozen pickle slices; it actually looks like she got a whole pickle patty added to her sandwich.
In 2022, a Reddit user also went viral after sharing a photo of what some considered to be a passive-aggressive request fulfillment for extra pickles.
User @lostcrafts wrote that the McDonald's employee's definition of "extra" meant 25 pickle chips, and was another user on the platform who had a similar experience at the burger chain.
TikTokers who saw Miranda's post seemed pretty jazzed that she got a sandwich loaded with such pickle plentitude.
"Now this is what I mean when I say extra pickles!!" one person wrote.
Another penned, "THIS IS WHAT I WANT."
However, there were a lot of people who pointed out that this bounty of briny goodness threatened the structural integrity of the sandwich.
"I know that bottom piece of the bun broke as soon as you tried to pick it up," someone quipped.
And because pickles are such a divisive food, of course, there were people who were put off by the sandwich Miranda showed in her video.
One person said that while they enjoy the treat on their own, they can't stand them in sandwiches, due to the sogginess factor: "Me watching this as I order no pickles lmao I hate the taste of pickles on sandwiches. And the bun gets so soggy. I only eat them by themselves."
And if that's the case, then they probably would have liked the experience that another viewer of the clip said they had when they asked for extra pickles: "One time my app glitched and it put 20x pickles and I got a huge cup filled with them."