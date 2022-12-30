Who Is Danielle Zaslavsky? She’s TikTok’s Caviar Queen

Step aside Emily Mariko, Danielle Zaslavsky is food TikTok’s newest obsession. Known for filming herself pairing and eating luxurious caviar with bread and crackers, the unexpected influencer has garnered quite the following in recent months.

In November, Danielle posted a video of herself preparing Siberian sturgeon caviar atop fitness bread, and it received a whopping 7.7 million views. Two weeks later, she posted another video of her and her husband trying white sturgeon caviar and caviar butter, which accumulated nearly three million views.