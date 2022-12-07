TikTok Creators Claim Influencer Emily Mariko Made a Watery Pie Just For Engagement

“I’m confused. Is this comedy?” and “it’s watery” are definitely not the type of comments you’d want to see on your TikTok baking tutorial. But for creator Emily Mariko, this is now her reality.

The internet-famous creator, known for her food and lifestyle content, recently posted a questionable two-part video of her making a pumpkin pie.

Everything looks great during the first few seconds as she preps the pie for the oven, but then things take a turn.