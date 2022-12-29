Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok
Dip
Source: Getty Images

Fill Your Belly With These TikTok Dip Recipes Before Downing Champagne This New Year's Eve

Bianca Piazza - Author
By

Dec. 29 2022, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Whether we're talking about potato chips, cheese puffs, pretzels, crudité (though the crunchy veggies are at the bottom of our snack list), or bare hands, dip is a must. And yes, we said what we said; we'll suck buttermilk ranch dip off our clean fingertips any day.

Article continues below advertisement

With New Year's Eve on the horizon, you'll surely want to prepare impressive snacks for your friends, family, or, heck, for yourself. We don't want anyone drinking champagne on an empty stomach, so elevate your NYE snack smorgasbord with TikTok's most unique and delicious dip recipes. Aside from the new year, dip is certainly something to celebrate.

Dip
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B made this creamy avocado dip a viral sensation.

Using a food processor and a whole lot of love, TikTok user and home cook Freddsters makes his famous avocado jalapeño dip. Consisting of avocados and pickled jalapeños (obviously), cream cheese, Mexican crema or sour cream, lime juice, chicken bouillon, garlic powder, black pepper, and cilantro, this green dip will surely be a crowd pleaser.

Article continues below advertisement

Spinach and artichoke dip is a classic for a reason.

TikTok user and chef Brittany Khamille whipped up this gooey and spicy spinach and artichoke dip instead of a "real meal," and we totally feel that.

Our favorite part of her recipe video is her undying love of garlic. "Just mince up a bunch of garlic until people start asking if you're OK. And when they do ask, keep goin'," she says. Yes, ma'am!

Article continues below advertisement

Let us introduce you to "The Dip."

This "cross between caramelized onion dip and pickle dip" is deserving of a name as ominous and enticing as "The Dip." With a base of Greek yogurt and kewpie mayonnaise, the TikTokers behind Spoon Fork Bacon mix in cornichons, grated garlic, caramelized onion, fresh dill, salt, and pepper, creating a god-tier concoction.

Article continues below advertisement

This "Don't Tell the Doctor" dip will possibly send you to the hospital, but it'll be worth it.

The cream cheese, mayo, butter, and sour cream alone are enough to raise anyone's cholesterol. But the added cheddar cheese and bacon bits practically guarantee a heart attack. We mean that with love. Not only that, but we believe that TikTok user and BBQ chef Malcom Reed may just be a culinary genius.

Article continues below advertisement

Who says dip has to be savory?

We had to include a sweet dip, because why not? TikTok user wellnessbykay inspired us with her crunchy, creamy creation. Cream cheese frosting layered with caramel sauce and nuts? What a combo!

We'd say put the potato chips away for this one, but actually, the sweet 'n' savory flavors may just complement each other.

Article continues below advertisement

This fresh harissa hummus dip will have you pretending it's a warm summer night.

Though TikTok user Sheyna Patel claims that this harissa hummus dip is a summer vibe, we beg to differ, even if it's solely because we're dying to feature her recipe in a winter article.

And while we want to focus our attention on how delicious this dip looks (we're practically salivating), we also learned a new trick. "The key to good hummus is ice water. This makes it super smooth and it will change the consistency," Sheyna shares. Good to know!

Article continues below advertisement

You had us at garlic.

The TikTokers behind Spoon Fork Bacon make a second appearance on our list with their garlic bread dip. Wait, are we in heaven?

Combining roasted garlic and shallots (this step "brings out their buttery, caramelized flavors"), sour cream, mayo, chives, parsley, grated parmesan cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese, and pepper, our chefs present us with gold in a bowl.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

People Are Finding Bugs in Their Broccoli and Sharing Their Foul Findings on TikTok

TikTok Creators Claim Influencer Emily Mariko Made a Watery Pie Just For Engagement

Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell Shares Pie Crust Hacks to Use This Thanksgiving (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.