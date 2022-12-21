People Are Finding Bugs in Their Broccoli and Sharing Their Foul Findings on TikTok

Unfortunately, the recent trending topic on TikTok provides a compelling argument for children to want to avoid broccoli in particular. Users on the platform are sharing footage of having found bugs in their broccoli. (It's disgusting footage like this that may make people want to consider a parasite cleanse, another popular yet disgusting TikTok trend.)

Here's what people are posting about and what you can do to avoid accidentally eating bugs with your broccoli.