This TikTok of Lunch Notes From Dad Has Us All Crying
As kids, we used to love when we found a note from our parents in our lunchbox... even better if they snuck a candy bar in there along with it. (Bonus points for a Hershey's Cookies and Cream!) It would always make our day and make us feel extra loved.
Now, thanks to TikTok creator @sabrinamatata, this special moment has been recreated for us. The mom of three recently found lunch notes written by her husband, which her daughters had been saving. Of course, she took to the platform to share what she found, and the video has us all crying. It's the nostalgia for us.
On TikTok, a mom of three shared lunch notes that her kids had been keeping from their dad.
Sabrina, known for her videos about her husband and kids, took to TikTok to share the notes that she found. In the 26-second clip, Sabrina shares a montage of videos and photos displaying the notes that her daughters had been keeping from their dad.
She also took pictures of some of the notes as well. Some of them have encouraging words, while others are funny jokes or little anecdotes.
In one of the images, a note reads "Hi!! We are so proud of you for doing well with school. You're such a kind, smart, funny girl," while another reads, "Hi!! YOU ARE AMAZING! You are the coolest 8-year-old I know!" (It's important to note the smile face at the bottom of the exclamation points.)
Other notes read:
- Hi!! You make us soo proud! I love being your dad! :)
- Hi!! EVEN though Valentine's Day is over, you will always be my valentine. LOVE YOU
- Hi!! You are doing so amazing in school! Very proud of you! LOVE YOU
- Hi!! Fun fact: NO word in the dictionary rhymes with orange!! LOVE YOU
- Hi!! You make me smile :)
- Hi!! I love you! Enjoy your plum! Yummy!
- Hi!! It's Fun Fact Friday! Did you know cows get stressed and upset when they are separated from their best friend! Miss you bestie.
- Hi!! THE RAMS WON! YAY! LOVE YOU
- Hi!! I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU MORE I LOVE YOU MOSTEST
- Hi!! I love you more than all the stars in the sky!!
- Hi!! Compliment someone today!!
And of course, the viewers were just as touched as we were, and they took to the comments to share their feels.
Even THE Santa Claus had something to say, responding "Beautiful." I guess this family is definitely on the nice list this year!
Thank you, Sabrina, for sharing this with us! Honestly, we feel like we needed those messages just as much as his daughters did. He's our dad now.