Woman Thinks She's Buying a Fake Tree from Williams Sonoma, Gets this in the Mail Instead

There's one very big rule when it comes to online shopping: always read the item description. It doesn't matter what it is you're purchasing, it doesn't matter if it looks like the exact thing that you wanted to buy in the picture because all it takes is one employee to click on the wrong file when uploading media to the product page, and you end up with a cell phone case that doesn't fit your phone, or a chair for a doll when you thought you were decking out your cute little home office space.