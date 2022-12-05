Trans Customer Accuses Fast Food Employees of Misgendering Them, TikTok Says She’s Wrong
There's a distinct difference between someone standing up for themselves and someone attempting to make a problem out of an honest mistake because they want to be victimized.
The problem is, calling out someone for the latter is a really touchy subject, because if you do, you may end up embroiled in an argument where you have to prove that you're not a bully.
And doing so when it comes to discrimination, aka dealing with "cancel culture" isn't really a position most people want to be in unless they're a provocateur attempting to gain some type of clout/infamy/notoriety in their attempt of saying salacious things.
But if you do happen to be a person who knows they're dealing with someone who basks in every opportunity to be victimized, then you'll probably be walking on eggshells.
Especially so if someone starts recording you in an attempt to call you out for being discriminatory. This is exactly what folks are saying happened to a man who was being accused of acting in a transphobic way against a customer who was misgendered by some of his coworkers on a phone call.
TikToker Aber Froman posted a video of a fast food worker patiently trying to explain to a trans customer that they weren't discriminated against.
With the information gleaned from their conversation, it appears the fast food staff members and the gentleman in the video, assumed the trans woman they were talking to was a man.
This was mostly due to the customer's name on their credit card, which the man in the video points out during his exchange with the woman. However, the customer insists that they were discriminated against. Here's how their conversation played out:
Worker: If they called you Sir, I don't know why they did that -
Customer: Because they say the name on my credit card and they were being...they were not being nice people.
W: Well I mean they say your name on the credit card...what do you want them to tell you?
C: That has nothing to do with it! There could be someone in the back they don't see...that's paying.
W: OK ma'am.
C: So why would they intentionally do that? Can you tell me what your location has done to be trans-competent?
W: Look, OK, like I tell you, we don't discriminate against anybody in here. OK, I'm so sorry if you feel discriminated -
C: No, no, no it's not that I feel, it's that I was discriminated...against. I would like you to promise me that you will stop treating trans people this way.
W: How am I treating you? I'm treating you bad?
C: Your staff!
It's at this point in the conversation the employee doubles down on what his original point was, that the customer wasn't intentionally discriminated against because the name on the customer's credit card was, as the customer admits, not a feminine name.
W: Your name on the credit card...it's a feminine name?
C: No.
W: Exactly. They're not discriminating you.
C: Yes! They are!
W: No ma'am.
C: Because someone else could be paying!
W: My sexuality, whatever it is, I feel confident of who I am.
C: I'm not talking about sexuality
W: That's what you just told me-
C: You don't even know what we're talking about so how can you tell me I don't know what I'm talking about we're talking about gender identity you're talking about sexuality.
W: OK to me I'm a male, OK, so what are you so I can call you sir or ma'am. What are you? What would you assume, looking at me? What are you?
C: What would you assume looking at me?
W: What are you?
C: What would you assume looking at me?
W: A man.
The TikToker then turns the camera around to show themselves in the video.
Viewers who watched the clip said that the TikToker didn't help their case by flipping the camera around. Others praised the employee for his patience, while others stated that it was evident the customer was attempting to create a problem and extend the conversation, while the worker was looking for a solution.