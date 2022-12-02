Man Gets Boot Placed on Car, Drives Away With It Still Attached in Viral TikTok
There are few things that inspire more rage in commuters than coming back to your car and seeing a ticket on the windshield or even worse, a boot.
Where do traffic cops get off ticketing drivers who are just trying to go about their lives, oftentimes frequenting local businesses and contributing to a town's local economy?
Why does it feel like police officers, oftentimes, are just extra tax agents designed to entrap citizens by attacking them with gratuitous fines and making our lives more difficult?
On the flip side, yes, traffic laws are important and if they weren't put into effect in some areas, there would be mass pandemonium. Unfortunately, ticketing folks may be the best way to ensure that they adhere to these traffic laws.
However, that doesn't stop some people from trying to come up with creative ways to try and get out of being ticketed, towed, or booted. And a recent TikTok uploaded by @BoiBoiPetfunny shows the extreme lengths one driver went through to try and avoid having to pay a ticket for getting a boot placed on their vehicle.
The way a boot works is simple: the vehicle owner cannot continue to operate their car unless they pay the fine for the said boot to be removed. However, there are only a limited number of boot manufacturers, and like handcuffs, many use universal keys.
In the early days of the internet, some intrepid folks would purchase the different keys from various boot manufacturers to simply remove the boot themselves. Or, they'd get some power tools and get to work.
The gentleman in this video, however, wasn't in a situation to employ either of those methods, and the person who placed the boot on his car, which appears to have occurred in a city by the name of Raleigh, of which there are 12 in the United States. But geography isn't the point of this video.
The point is that a man with a boot placed on his vehicle managed to drive away with it, still attached to his wheel as the boot-placer recorded the entire thing.
Judging from the conversation between the two men in the clip, it seems that the first fine to remove the boot was less than the $300 that the boot-placer was demanding.
Because the man attempting to leave with the boot man "damaged" the locking mechanism, the individual off-camera told him that the fee was "$300 now" and that he would need to pay up in order to get it unlocked.
The driver clearly had other ideas as he managed to avoid a few close calls in driving with the boot still on his car.
A smarter way for the man to go about it would be to jack up his car, remove the tire that's been booted, put on a spare, and then drive away.
He may have caused significant damage to his car in the process and like the gentleman recording the interaction says in the clip, the driver is just delaying the inevitable, as the city of Raleigh already has his license plate information on file and will probably be looking for the boot again.
Have you ever been tempted to drive away when a boot has been put on your car? Have you ever tried driving away or removing one yourself? Or are you a law-abiding citizen, not the Gerard Butler type?
It seems like a lot of TikTokers in the comments section was actually on the side of the driver, judging from the comments.