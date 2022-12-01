Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip.
In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live stream of a bathroom constantly interrupts the feed on their room's Satellite TV.
She writes in a text overlay of the clip: "Out hotel TV satellite picked up a horrific Bluetooth camera signal" and proceeds to say in the clip, "There's literally a station on the TV...go to it" she says to someone who is the room with her, "and it's a toilet."
Darby sounds horrified in the video as the channel shows what appears to be a perfectly centered video stream of a toilet. It looks like wherever the camera is broadcasting from is high above the can. Darby continues to explain how she and her partner came across the video stream as the TikTok progresses.
"It's a f***ing camera pointed at a toilet. And there's no sound, it hasn't moved in what, 30 minutes?"
She then checks the TV Guide to see what's supposed to be playing on Bravo, which is what the toilet channel is supposed to do. Darby indicates that The Devil Wears Prada film is what should've been playing on the network and not whatever Saw-esque imagery was on their screen.
"There's no way that that plays on Bravo that's just a blue toilet." The camera then transitions to the pair walking to the bathroom and scoping out their own toilet to make sure that it's not their room that's being recorded.
They open up the vent in the bathroom and see a space filled with enough electricity and space for someone to sneak a camera into there that could be powered as long as there is juice being supplied to the area.
A text overlay in the clip reads: "We noticed a vent directly above our toilet...there's a literal outlet to plug anything into...it could be any bathroom here"
In the final overlays on the video, Darby writes: "It [the toilet image] was on from 10:30PM to 4:30AM then went back to normal Bravo TV...the police & hotel manager are checking all bathroom vents."
Throngs of TikTokers were clamoring for updates on the situation, and while Darby did in fact provide a follow-up video, she wasn't able to provide any more information on the creepy toilet video that kept popping up on her hotel room TV screen.
"There are no hotel bathroom updates," Darby penned in a text overlay. "Everything is in the hands of the police. Every detail and video has been given. Nothing has been found."
Folks in the comments section of the video wanted to know the name of the hotel chain, but Darby said she couldn't disclose it.
Have you ever encountered something like this while traveling on the road? Folks have expressed fears of being subjected to hidden surveillance cameras and audio recorders while staying at a hotel or bed and breakfast, and there are several ways people can protect themselves from ending up on some creep's hard drive.