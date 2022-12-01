Gas Station Worker Forced to Throwaway Leftover Donuts, Says He'll Get Fired if He Takes One Bite
Food waste is a big problem in America. In fact, 108 billion pounds of the stuff is thrown away every single year, which accounts for a whopping 40% of all food created in the country going into the garbage.
Unsurprisingly, the grocery industry in the US is absolutely massive.
Supermarkets and Grocery stores in the country account for a whopping $811.5 Billion dollars in total sales. And the companies that are behind selling this food probably aren't too concerned with giving away the stuff for free, because, why would they want to cut into their own profits?
This means that if they're selling freshly baked goods every single day, then they're probably just going to toss them at the end of the night rather than give them out to folks who may not otherwise be able to afford them.
And while there are probably more than a few people who think that this is a messed up way to go about handling food, it's a reality of many grocery markets.
One that a TikToker by the name of Adonis, who posts under the handle @iknowadonis discusses in a recent viral TikTok.
In the video, Adonis records himself throwing away massive quantities of donuts towards the end of a shift at a gas station convenience store. He writes, "...my job really got me wasting 66 donuts and if I bite one ima get fired," he says in the video.
Throngs of TikTokers commented on the wastefulness of the food industry, stating that there has to be a better usage for the food that doesn't include just tossing them in the garbage.
Some folks suggested giving them away to a shelter, while others expressed that they've been in similar situations at their own jobs and whenever they suggested giving the food away to shelters at night, they were met with resistance from co-workers and upper management.
However there were also some people who began sharing their own methods of sneaking the food out of the store and either bringing the donuts home to their friends and family members or donating them to shelters.
One user wrote: "Double bag the garbage can with 2 clean bags, put the donuts in lightly so you don't ruin them, seal the bag with a rubber band, then lightly put them in the dumpster or next to it, call a friend and tell them to pick em up for you. Boom unlimited donuts and you get to keep ur job"
Another added: "Double bag the garbage can with 2 clean bags, put the donuts in lightly so you dont ruin them, seal the bag with a rubber band, then lightly put them in the dumpster or next to it, call a friend and tell them to pick em up for you. Boom unlimited donuts and you get to keep ur job"
There were also those who stated that upper management at their respective jobs don't really care whether or not their employees eat food that's going to be thrown out anyway.
But there were also a lot of TikTokers who also expressed that they felt bad at the sheer quantities of grub they were tossing into the garbage on a daily basis.
"Used to work at Chipotle & we used to throw away SO much food when I asked why don’t we give it to the homeless everyone questioned my entire"
It does seem like Adonis, however, took the "double bag" advice from a fellow TikToker and uploaded himself taking out 55 donuts at the end of the night. At least that's what he made it seem like.