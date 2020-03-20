Man's Viral Post Describes 'Selfish, Horrible Customers' His Wife Deals With as a Grocery Store Worker

Grocery store employees, like Angela Breathet, who works at Tesco, a UK chain, are essential to making sure people stay fed during the quarantine. But not only are they not being paid enough for the risks that they're taking, they are also being screamed at and blamed by frustrated customers who somehow believe they're somehow at fault for the lack of paper towel on the shelves.

Angela's husband, Allan, recently took to Facebook to share Angela's recent work experience and beg people to stay sane when it comes to their interactions with grocery store employees.