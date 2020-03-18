People Keep Panic-Buying Groceries...Except for These Lonely, Unwanted Items

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing people to panic-buy hoards of groceries, which... don't do that! It's unnecessary! There is no disruption to the supply chain! All you're doing by buying up all the eggs is ensuring that more vulnerable people have a harder time than they already do procuring those and other essential items. It's not cool!

Now that that's out of the way, there are still some items that, no matter how bad things get, no one wants. And people everywhere are taking snapshots of these sad, lonely, rejected grocery items. When you see them, you'll understand.