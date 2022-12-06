TikTok Users Are Obsessing Over an Eerily Realistic AI Time Machine Feature

Though we all wish to pretend we're not self-absorbed in the slightest, we're living in the era of the selfie. The truth of the matter is that we're all obsessed with our own fleshy faces, and we'd jump at any opportunity to show them off on the internet. It's practically a shared kink.

On that note, we're here to discuss the newest craze in universal TikTok narcissism: an artificial intelligence "time machine," so to speak.