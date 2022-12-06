HB, ISTG, Sneaky Link and More TikTok Slang Terms Defined

Back in my day, TTYL (talk to you later) and BRB (be right back) were the hot terms. Then I entered the workforce and EOD (end of day) became my most commonly used abbreviation. But now I'm seeing acronyms like HB and ISTG. Um, excuse me?

That said, for all the folks like myself, I have decoded a bunch of terms that the kids say these days, particularly on TikTok. Consider this your unofficial TikTok slang dictionary. YW (that means you're welcome).