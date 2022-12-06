Distractify
Home > FYI
tiktok slang screenshots
Source: TikTok /@elanv2; Tiktok/ @amiyahshanell

HB, ISTG, Sneaky Link and More TikTok Slang Terms Defined

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Dec. 6 2022, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

There needs to be a TikTok user manual that includes a glossary because new abbreviations and slang words are constantly being churned out and I, a millennial, cannot keep up. Thank you Gen Z for making me feel so old!

Article continues below advertisement

Back in my day, TTYL (talk to you later) and BRB (be right back) were the hot terms. Then I entered the workforce and EOD (end of day) became my most commonly used abbreviation. But now I'm seeing acronyms like HB and ISTG. Um, excuse me?

That said, for all the folks like myself, I have decoded a bunch of terms that the kids say these days, particularly on TikTok. Consider this your unofficial TikTok slang dictionary. YW (that means you're welcome).

tiktok app
Source: Getty images
Article continues below advertisement

What does HB mean?

On TikTok, HB means hot babe. Creators usually use it to refer to someone they're dating.

Article continues below advertisement

What does ASF mean?

ASF can mean different things depending on how it's used. The most popular definition for ASF is as f--k. However, in some cases, it can also mean and so forth.

Article continues below advertisement

What does FYP mean?

FYP means For You Page. Whenever a TikTok user opens their app, they are directed to their For You Page, which is a stream of videos that TikTok thinks that user will like. Every TikTok user's FYP is different, as it has been tailored to their interests.

Article continues below advertisement

What does ATP mean?

ATP means at this point.

Article continues below advertisement

What does PFP mean?

PFB stands for profile picture. This acronym can be used on multiple platforms.

Article continues below advertisement

What does ISTG mean?

ISTG means "I swear to God." Usually, it's said out of frustration or if someone is trying to prove something.

Article continues below advertisement

What does POV mean?

POV means point of view. It is commonly used on TikTok to warn viewers that they will be watching a video that is presented from a different perspective.

Article continues below advertisement

What does IYKYK mean?

IYKYK translates to if you know, you know. It is used after a statement as a way of indicating that the message is an inside joke or a reference to something only select people would understand.

Article continues below advertisement

What does DTB mean?

DTB means don't trust b--ches. Usually, men use the term. However, women sometimes use the abbreviation to mean don't trust boys.

Article continues below advertisement

What does W mean?

W means a win. If something good happens, some might say that it is a major W or a major win. On the contrary, L means loss and can also be used in that context.

Article continues below advertisement

What does simp mean?

A simp refers to a person who does too much for a person they like.

Article continues below advertisement

What does bussin mean?

Bussin is an adjective that refers to something that is really good.

Article continues below advertisement

What does cheugy mean?

Cheugy refers to something that is basic, lame, or out of date. It is not a complimentary term.

Article continues below advertisement

What does sneaky link mean?

A sneaky link is someone you've been hooking up with in secret.

Article continues below advertisement

What does cap or no cap mean?

Cap means lying or false information. Often the term no cap is also used, which means what they're saying is the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

What does mid mean?

Mid means average or of poor quality. It is usually not used in a positive way.

Article continues below advertisement

What does drip mean?

Drip refers to someone's sense of style or stylish clothes. It is often used as a compliment.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Mom Asks Son’s Girlfriend to Let Her Son Cheat for His 18th Birthday Gift in Viral TikTok

Woman So Horrified After Boyfriend's Birthday Gift They Instantly Stopped Dating

We Have Today's Wordle Answer ... Every Single Day!

Latest FYI News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.