HB, ISTG, Sneaky Link and More TikTok Slang Terms Defined
Back in my day, TTYL (talk to you later) and BRB (be right back) were the hot terms. Then I entered the workforce and EOD (end of day) became my most commonly used abbreviation. But now I'm seeing acronyms like HB and ISTG. Um, excuse me?
That said, for all the folks like myself, I have decoded a bunch of terms that the kids say these days, particularly on TikTok. Consider this your unofficial TikTok slang dictionary. YW (that means you're welcome).
What does HB mean?
On TikTok, HB means hot babe. Creators usually use it to refer to someone they're dating.
What does ASF mean?
ASF can mean different things depending on how it's used. The most popular definition for ASF is as f--k. However, in some cases, it can also mean and so forth.
What does FYP mean?
FYP means For You Page. Whenever a TikTok user opens their app, they are directed to their For You Page, which is a stream of videos that TikTok thinks that user will like. Every TikTok user's FYP is different, as it has been tailored to their interests.
What does ATP mean?
ATP means at this point.
What does PFP mean?
PFB stands for profile picture. This acronym can be used on multiple platforms.
What does ISTG mean?
ISTG means "I swear to God." Usually, it's said out of frustration or if someone is trying to prove something.
What does POV mean?
POV means point of view. It is commonly used on TikTok to warn viewers that they will be watching a video that is presented from a different perspective.
What does IYKYK mean?
IYKYK translates to if you know, you know. It is used after a statement as a way of indicating that the message is an inside joke or a reference to something only select people would understand.
What does DTB mean?
DTB means don't trust b--ches. Usually, men use the term. However, women sometimes use the abbreviation to mean don't trust boys.
What does W mean?
W means a win. If something good happens, some might say that it is a major W or a major win. On the contrary, L means loss and can also be used in that context.
What does simp mean?
A simp refers to a person who does too much for a person they like.
What does bussin mean?
Bussin is an adjective that refers to something that is really good.
What does cheugy mean?
Cheugy refers to something that is basic, lame, or out of date. It is not a complimentary term.
What does sneaky link mean?
A sneaky link is someone you've been hooking up with in secret.
What does cap or no cap mean?
Cap means lying or false information. Often the term no cap is also used, which means what they're saying is the truth.
What does mid mean?
Mid means average or of poor quality. It is usually not used in a positive way.
What does drip mean?
Drip refers to someone's sense of style or stylish clothes. It is often used as a compliment.