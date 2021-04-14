Woman So Horrified After Boyfriend's Birthday Gift They Instantly Stopped Dating

There are fewer things worse than when you give someone you love a gift and they end up having a lukewarm reaction to it or even worse, they hate it. After you take the knife out of your heart, you do your best to pep talk yourself into saying, "it's the thought that counts." and you start to think of all the ways you should've known your relationship was doomed from the start. Either that or you kick yourself for being so horribly off with whatever gifted to your significant other.

And while some gifts are so bad they may lead to fights that ultimately cause couples to break up, it's rare that you ever hear about a gift that ends up being literally being the reason two people decided to not be with each other anymore. When it comes to this couple, however, at that point they kind of didn't really have a choice but to call it quits.

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @mattilathehun went on the popular video-based social media platform that's primarily known for showcasing genetic-lottery hitting teens rattling off mirthless dance moves while rocking trendy sweatsuits to make a shocking revelation about the birthday gift she received.

As it turns out, her now-ex boyfriend decided to get her a DNA testing kit because she wanted to know more about her genetic health history because she's never known who her biological father was as her own mother was adopted. Because the kits were on sale, her boyfriend decided to go and buy one for himself.

Source: TikTok

I'm pretty sure you already know where this is headed, and no, she doesn't leave him because his impetus for getting her a gift was rooted in the fact that the kits were being offered at a discount.

After a few months went by and their results came in, @mattilathehun saw her list of genetic relatives. Suddenly she had a sheet filled with the names of people she had never met before. That is, except for her mother. She also recognized another name on the list. Her boyfriend's.

At first, she thought it was just a coincidence because, well, he had the same name as her. "I scrolled down and I turned to my boyfriend at the time and I said, ‘Hey, this is pretty nifty, this person has the same name as you.'" But her boyfriend's test results yielded her name as well and, as the TikTok user puts it, "...that’s how I found out I was dating my cousin."

She added, "I dare you to imagine a more ‘white person in Saskatchewan’ scenario than this." In another video where she expounded further on the shocking discovery, the TikTok user writes that she and her ex shared so much genetic material that they could've been third or second cousins.

That means they could've had the same great-grandparents. And while that sort of thing may be OK with old-school Royal Families from back in the day, she didn't seem to be too about that life. "My ex is a great guy, and I care about him deeply, but uh … yeah."

Some commenters wrote that they "would die on the spot" if they had discovered the news. Others drew similarities to the show New Girl, where Jess discovers she's been dating her third cousin, Robby, on the show, thus torpedoing any chance of them being together in the future.

After her post went viral, it seems that the young woman made her account private, maybe because she didn't want to deal with the influx of users commenting on her video, or maybe folks were commenting their disapproval over her and her ex-boyfriend's relationship?

As upset as she may be over the whole situation, the TikTok user can at least console herself with the fact that she isn't the first person to accidentally date her cousin for extended periods of time.

Redditor Gelicca posted a lengthy story in r/TIFU (today I f***ed up): "I was talking to this guy on Hinge who had the softest of hazel eyes, and at the time, I thought he was the one. After exchanging a few messages, we decide to go on a date, and one thing leads to another, and we were a couple. We dated for about 5 months, until the horror-struck us that we were relatives..." they wrote.

"Since we are both in our mid-20s, we have moved away from home and hadn’t had time to meet each other’s parents. Instead of doing the traditional, I’ll bring you over to meet my parents, and I’ll go over to meet yours, we decided for dinner with both our parents. You can pretty much tell where this story goes now."

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

"Long story short, we took our families out to a restaurant, and when my father stood up from the table to introduce himself to my boyfriend’s mother, his face turned completely white, as he was looking directly at his cousin(Uncle’s daughter). It took her a second to realize as well. Since my family and his family live on opposite sides of the states, our parents hadn’t seen each other in about 30 years, and it was a coincidence that my boyfriend and I moved to the same city."

Source: Reddit

"We could tell something was wrong the way our parents looked at each other, and they informed us that we were related. Even though we loved each other, we decided it wasn’t right to do. That was one of the hardest breakups of my life, but it had to be done for the sake of our family. I told my friends that it didn’t work out and silently removed everything from social media.."

And in case you were like one of many Redditors who wanted to know the obvious.

Some people just wanted to know if they actually finished having dinner, while others commented that they were probably getting a meal at Olive Garden because when you're there, you're family.

