TikTok Users Are Blown Away With the Ability to Animate Their Loved Ones' Photos

While the animated photos linked to the MyHeritage app are certainly jarring, it's not the only way TikTok users have reunited with loved ones on the platform. There is a filter meant to show what you look like as an elderly person and, for some people, they claim it also shows you what your parents looked like.

Users whose parents have passed away have been brought to tears upon seeing their face with the filter, which, to them, often resembles their moms and dads. It's not as complicated to access as the MyHeritage app, but it's also not an exact photo or animated photo of the loved one you have lost, so there are some vast differences.

For other users, it's just a filter, which makes them a bit put off by how old they look as they hope out loud not to really age in such a way. Like many things on TikTok, it's up to the user's own interpretation and experience.

But because of that filter, the MyHeritage app's animated photos, and everything else on the platform, TikTok continues to surprise and stun so many.