TikTok Is Obsessed With This Guy and His Cat Having a Relaxing Spa Day Together

Those who can't get enough of pet-centered videos may have already stumbled across this cat spa day video on TikTok. But for those who haven't, well, you're definitely in for a treat.

There's something for everyone on TikTok — whether you're a Gen Zer who enjoys keeping up with the latest dance challenges, a Millennial who loves reminiscing about everything '90s, or a Baby Boomer who loves exploring niche topics. It's scary-easy to lose hours swiping on the app.

This cat spa day video has gone viral on TikTok.

The @dontstopmeowing TikTok account — which is run by husband / wife duo Kareem and Fifi — features all of the hilarious ways that Kareem is a bonafide "cat dad." They have three cats, Millie, Skye, and Chase, who are the stars of the videos, of course. But annoyingly for Fifi, the kitties seem to prefer Kareem's company over hers. On their various social media channels, Kareen and Fifi highlight the hilariously bizarre ways in which the cat dad bonds with his kitties.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Their tabby cat, Chase, absolutely stole the show in a now-viral TikTok video, which has been viewed more than 45.5 million times on the app. It begins with Fifi walking into their bedroom to see Kareem relaxing on a bed. He has cucumbers resting over his eyelids and relaxing music playing in the background — clearly treating himself to an at-home spa day. No big deal, right?

Article continues below advertisement

Once she gets closer, Fifi realizes their cat,Chase, is lying right next to Kareem — also with cucumbers on his eyes, his head resting on a towel, and his lower body covered with a blanket. "Hey Google, stop music," she commands, to which her confused husband asks, "What are you doing?" "What am I doing? What are you doing?" she shoots back. "We're having spa day," Kareem answers.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

"All right, enough of this nonsense," an exasperated Fifi says, "Let's go, Chase. Come on." Let's just say Chase wasn't too keen about his spa day being interrupted. As Fifi attempts to remove the cucumbers and take away Chase's blanket, he loudly protests and even nips at her hand. "He doesn't want to go with you," Kareem points out, to which his wife insists, "Let's go, Chase. Come on! Ugh, fine," before at last abandoning her attempt to shut down the cat spa day.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Yep, Chase is serious about spa day, and TikTok users instantly fell in love with the feline. "That is the most chill cat I have ever seen!" one person commented. "YOUR CAT WAS REALLY IN THE MOOD FOR A SPA DAY," another person pointed out. Meanwhile, another TikTok user asked what was on everyone's minds: "Why did you interrupt his spa day?"

In response to the viral success of their first cat spa day video, Kareem and Fifi have since posted a similar video featuring all three of their kitties. (Spoiler alert: Chase is equally pissed about this interruption.)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

There's also an earlier clip of Chase having another type of "spaw day," complete with his own personal masseuse. (This cat is really living the life, isn't he?)

Article continues below advertisement

If you, like us, are now obsessed with Kareem, Fifi, and their three felines, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their hilarious cat content.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement