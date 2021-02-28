Guys on TikTok Are Using the “No Beard” Filter to Freak Out Their Girlfriends

Thanks to the power of social media filters , users can try out different hairstyles before committing to them — or just to frighten their significant others. In fact, some TikTok users are using the “No Beard” filter to terrify themselves and others.

TikTok user @ifeelbernie, for example, made his partner gasp at the sight of his suddenly clean-shaven visage. “Traumatizing the love of my life with the ‘No Beard’ filter,’” he wrote in his caption .