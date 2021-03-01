TikTok Users Need Snapchat to Do the "No Beard" Trend

You might have seen some users making videos on TikTok with full beards and, suddenly, without missing a beat, their beards disappear and they are suddenly as clean-shaven. No, they didn't do a perfect cut screen and show themselves before and after a real-life shave.

Instead, they used the Snapchat "no beard" filter to see what they look like without a beard. And for those who are used to at least some scruff on a regular basis, the result is often pretty jarring.