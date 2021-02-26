One TikTok User Reportedly Killed Her Disabled Sister in the Middle of the Night

One regular TikTok user is facing criminal charges after she allegedly stabbed her older sister. Claire Miller is 14 and lives in Pennsylvania. She was arrested after she called authorities on Feb. 22 and confessed to killing her 19-year-old sister. Helen, the older sister, had cerebral palsy and apparently died from a stab wound to the neck.

In the wake of the news of the charges against Miller, many TikTok users have recognized her as a user who appeared in their "For You" section. The 14-year-old had several videos on the platform with more than 1 million views. Following her arrest, Miller's profile on TikTok was taken down , but that hasn't stopped other users from sharing her story with one another.

Miller then directed police into her sister's room, where they found Helen's face covered by a pillow with bloodstains on it. They removed the pillow and "found a large knife in Helen’s neck, just above her chest.” Attempts to save Helen's life were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m. The coroner's autopsy report confirmed that Helen's cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

After the incident took place, Miller apparently called authorities and repeatedly told them that she had "stabbed her sister," according to an affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast . When police arrived at Miller's house, they found her standing outside next to "what appeared to be blood on the snow near the driveway.” Reportedly, Miller had been attempting to wash the blood off of her hands with the snow. The police report also suggests that she had blood on her pants.

Miller is being tried as an adult.

As the process of Miller's trial gets underway, prosecutors have decided to charge her as an adult. As a result, she was denied bail during an arraignment on Feb. 22. In the aftermath of Helen's death, local officials in Lancaster County have expressed shock and sadness about the nature of the crime.

“When I heard about this I was almost instantly upset about it myself over the details that had been related to me,” Tom Rudzinski, the Manheim Township Police Chief told WHTM. “I don’t know that I have ever been a part of something that is quite as sad as this.” Thus far, there has been no publicly disclosed information related to a motive, but Rudzinski said that the investigators would work to uncover those details.

“The investigators are going to be asking those types of questions, conducting those interviews of everybody that was involved, and trying to determine a timeline [for what] would have led to this awful event,” Rudzinski said. Miller was a student at Lancaster County Day School and was in the ninth grade.