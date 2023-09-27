Home > Life Goals > Food We Tried That: Ruffles Flamin’'Hot Queso Chips Are Top Tier Compared to Other Spicy Lay's We tried Ruffles Flamin' Hot Queso Chips, along with another Lay's brand chip flavor, and this one is another complex blend of flavors. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 27 2023, Published 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Distractify

These days, it's expected for different chips to take the Flamin' Hot route and no one is really complaining. So when we got the chance to try two different flavors from Lay's — Ruffles Flamin' Hot Queso Chips and Funyuns Flamin' Hot — we had no choice but to weed out our favorite right away. And, although both of the chips have that iconic heat to them, the Ruffles Flamin' Hot Queso Chips take the cake.

According to the press release for the new chip variety from Lay's, Ruffles Flamin' Hot Queso Chips "pack a fiery and cheesy bite" and it's not wrong. Previously, Lay's released the Ruffles Queso Chips, so this take on the already established chip flavor could be what some snackers need in their life right now.

We tried Ruffles Flamin' Hot Queso Chips.

The original Ruffles Queso Chips already had a bit of a kick to them. But adding in the Flamin' Hot flavor kicks them up a notch — or two. I'll admit that the flavor may be a tad hot for me, personally, but that just means anyone who is a Flamin' Hot aficionado will be satisfied by the mix of cheese and spicy goodness dusted onto the chips.

By comparison, the Funyuns Flamin' Hot Onion Flavored Rings are another solid addition to the Flamin' Hot family. But it's a case of not needing to mess with a snack that already has such a distinct flavor that people go for. You can take Ruffles and dress them up however you want and usually, you'll have some happy customers. And such was the case for me with the Ruffles Flamin' Hot Queso Chips. Even if I needed a full-to-the-brim glass of ice water to accompany the bag.

Lay's also has Smartfood Doritos Nacho Cheese Popcorn out for a limited time.

Another snack Lay's rolled out in September 2023 for a limited time is the Smartfood Doritos Nacho Cheese Popcorn. It took the world (and social media) by storm in 2022. And now, it's back to fill your pantry and make you wish for the umpteenth time that Frito-Lay sold containers of that Doritos dust at the grocery store.