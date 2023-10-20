Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Cheetos Pretzels Are Covered in the Famous Dust and We Hope They’re Here To Stay We tried Cheetos Pretzels in both of the flavors offered and we have thoughts on each one, including which flavor is better than the other. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 20 2023, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Frito-Lay

There are few things that the Cheetos brand could do that would make its millions of customers stop buying it. And right now, it doesn't look like the Cheetos Pretzels will be added to that small list. So we tried the Cheetos Pretzels to see what the deal is, how they taste, and if they could ever replace the crunchy caveman club-shaped snack we all know and love.

The idea here was for Frito-Lay to take the classic Cheetos dust, and even the Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust, and incorporate it into a pretzel snack instead. You can't really fault the company for wanting in on the flavored pretzel trend, especially with the growing number of Dots Pretzels fans and the various flavors that company offers. So read on for our thoughts on this new era in the world of Cheetos.

We tried Cheetos Pretzels.

The Cheetos Pretzels are made with the thing that made the OG Cheetos what they are — that bright orange and super flavorful cheese dust. And the best part is that the pretzels are coated pretty generously in the dust. One side of the pretzel is more clearly a brown almost cracker-like pretzel snack, while the other side has lots of seasoning on it.

The same goes for the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Pretzels. Except, of course, the dust is spicier, as is the case with standard Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The Flamin' Hot Cheetos Pretzels have less of a kick than the Flamin' Hot Cheetos, however. So if you want more spice, these probably aren't for you. And overall, I prefer the regular Cheetos Pretzels with the cheesy dust on them.

Because the pretzels are so liberally seasoned with the cheese dust, I can't help but hope Frito-Lay opts to keep this snack around. The pretzels aren't better than the original Cheetos we all know and love. However, they could be a solid addition to grocery store shelves long-term.

"Our fans are always hungry for unique ways that they can experience Cheetos' signature cheesy flavor, which is why this latest innovation is breaking into an entirely new category," Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, said in a press release. "Cheetos Pretzels maximize the fan-favorite seasoning in each bite with the perfect product texture, ultimately bringing the Cheetos flavor experience to life in pretzel form."

How long are Cheetos Pretzels here?