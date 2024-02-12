Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé What Does Josh Weinstein of ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life’ Do for a Living? Josh Weinstein of '90 Day Fiancé' says that he's a "thriving entrepreneur." He must have a good job to support his lavish lifestyle. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 12 2024, Published 1:48 p.m. ET Source: TLC

For 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva, she was captivated by Josh Weinstein when they met at a modeling casting call. On their first date, Josh described himself as a thriving entrepreneur — which is exactly what Natalie was looking for in a partner after her separation from ex-husband Mike Youngquist. After a year or more of dating long-distance, things weren't going that well. Josh promised that if Natalie moved to LA he would help set her up and things would get better.

Well, Natalie took Josh up on the offer, and he rented her and her mom an apartment and he bought her a car. As time has gone on, we see that Josh has a pretty lavish lifestyle in LA. This has left many viewers scratching their heads, wondering what exactly Josh does for a living. Keep reading to find out.

Josh is the CEO of multiple businesses, including a modeling agency.

Josh exudes confidence, making him an alluring figure on the show. Josh is the Founder and CEO of Preview Models, a modeling agency based in Los Angeles. Since its inception in 2015, Preview Models has been at the forefront of producing top designer fashion shows, featuring live performances by renowned artists such as Kid Inc and Chanel West Coast.

In addition to his role at Preview Models, Josh is also the CEO and co-founder of Cre8luck, a company specializing in organizing luxury giveaways featuring celebrities and influencers. With his knack for networking and eye for talent, Josh has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Josh’s relationship with Natalie is giving more questions than answers.

While Josh's professional life seems to be flourishing, his romantic entanglements have been a source of controversy among 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life fans. His relationship with Natalie has sparked heated debates online. Some viewers question Josh's intentions, suggesting that he may be using Natalie for personal gain.

Natalie was initially drawn to Josh's confidence and charm. However, Josh's reluctance to commit to certain aspects of their relationship, such as having children, has left her feeling uncertain about their future. It’s definitely hard to say what’s really going on. On one hand, Josh has helped Natalie in a lot of ways, but he also keeps her very separate from his life. I mean, after a year of dating, she still hasn't been allowed to see the inside of his home or know exactly where he lives!

As 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life continues to unfold, fans eagerly await to see how Josh's career and relationship with Natalie will evolve. Will Josh prioritize his professional ambitions over his personal life? Can he overcome the doubts and uncertainties that threaten to derail his romance with Natalie? Will Natalie get some real commitment from Josh? Her mom is hoping for a fairytale wedding.