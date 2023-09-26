Kenny and Armando Say Their Daughter Hannah “Doesn’t Understand” Her Fame (EXCLUSIVE)

Just the Gist: ‘90 Day Fiancé’: The Other Way’ star Armando Rubio-Niedermeir’s 9-year-old daughter, Hannah, lives with him and his husband, Kenneth Niedermeier.

The couple told ‘Distractify’ that Hannah doesn’t know how famous they are.

Kenny and Armando tell Hannah about their plans for another child in the ‘90 Day’ midseason trailer.

During their time on 90 Day Fiancé’: The Other Way, husbands Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Niedermeier-Rubio shared their relationship and family dynamics with TLC fans worldwide. After a brief hiatus from the show, Kenny and Armando returned for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with a new issue regarding their blended family. Before marrying in 2021, Kenny and Armando were long-distance lovers who met through a support group for gay dads.

At the time, Armando, 34, and Kenny, 60, were two single dads looking for friends who understood their demanding roles. As 90 Day fans have figured out by now, we have Kenny’s four children — son Bricen and triplets Madison, Cassidy, and Taylor — and Armando’s daughter, Hannah, for their connection and eventual union.

In the midseason trailer, Armando and Kenny tell Hannah she may soon be a big sister. Ahead of the trailer, the couple spoke to Distractify about their 9-year-old daughter’s relationship with being a kid on reality TV.

Armando and Kenny say Hannah “doesn’t grasp” her ‘90 Day Fiancé’’ fame yet.

Kenny and Armando joined the 90 Day Fiancé’: The Other Way cast in Season 2 of the TLC spinoff. From the beginning, fans of the show have watched the fan-favorite couple raise Armando’s daughter, Hannah.

While Kenny has four children he raised primarily himself, fans see him and Armando with Hannah more since she’s still living with her dad full-time. The trio often travels together and shares fun photos and videos on Armando and Kenny’s Instagram.

Hannah has become one of the more popular 90-day franchise kids like her dad and stepdad. The pair told Distractify that while the 10-year-old reality star has been on TV for quite some time, she doesn’t fully know why she, Armando, and Kenny get stopped “every five minutes” when they’re out in public.

“She doesn't grasp what 90 Day is,” Armando told us in September 2023. “You'll catch her here and there watching it. But she doesn't sit down to watch a full episode. And sometimes, when people come up to us and say ‘hi’ or ask for a picture, she's like, ‘Why are they asking you guys for a picture?’ So she doesn’t understand all the time. We’ve explained a little more, but she's kind of like, ‘okay, whatever,’ and moves on.”

Armando promised Hannah she would always be his “number one” in the ‘90 Day Fiancé’: The Other Way’’ midseason trailer.

Armando explained on the show and his social media accounts that he became a single father once Hannah’s mother died in a car accident a few months into their separation. At the time, Armando’s estranged wife was eight months pregnant with their second child, which he also opened up about more in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé’: The Other Way.

Kenny and Armando also discussed their journey of possibly having another young child as a couple. One of their biggest debates in Season 5 is whether they will adopt a baby or an older child. Armando wants to adopt a baby, while Kenny, 26 years older than Armando, fears he won’t get to live to see the baby grow up due to his age.

Source: TLC/WBD

In the midseason trailer for Season 5 of The Other Way, Armando and Kenny sat Hannah down and discussed her thoughts of having a sibling. During the clip, Armando tells Hannah, “We’ve been looking to see if you can have a brother or sister.” Hannah asks her dad, “But not a baby?” prompting him to look in Kenny’s direction.

Armando explains in a confessional that he doesn’t want Hannah “to be upset” since she is “affected the most” by the possibility of another child being in their household. However, through his worries, Armando assures Hannah in Spanish that “you’re my number one” whether they have another child.