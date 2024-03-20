Is '90 Day Fiancé' Star Natalie Mordovtseva Pregnant? Why Some Fans Think So

After Ukrainian native Natalie Mordovtseva walked down the aisle with American Mike Youngquist in 2019, fans of the hit TLC reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé began eagerly awaiting news of a potential bundle of joy. Even though things in Sequim, Wash., weren't always peachy —especially things with Mike's mom — Natalie was always open about her desire to become a mom. She told the crew, "I have wanted a child since I was 25. It's just that something constantly kept pushing this dream away from me."

Natalie and Mike eventually got divorced, and Natalie went on to date Josh Weinstein, though the two were shown breaking up in an episode of 90 Day: The Single Life that aired in February 2024. In the episode that aired the following week, Natalie was seen visiting a fertility clinic in Los Angeles to explored options such as IVF and sperm donors. The whole ordeal has people wondering, is Natalie actually pregnant?

Is Natalie from '90 Day Fiancé' pregnant? Fans want to know where Natalie is on her fertility journey.

In a March 2024 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, fans witnessed a heart-wrenching conversation between Natalie and her estranged husband Mike, where she broached the topic of starting a family together. While Mike initially seemed hesitant, stating his desire to move on, some viewers speculated that his response may not have been a definitive no after filming.

On the other hand, hints were dropped during Part 1 of the 90 Day: Single Life Tell-All episode suggesting that Natalie might be back together with Josh! When Shawn Robinson asked about their status, Natalie giggled, saying, "Well, it's an interesting question." She clarified that Josh asked for another chance but added, "I need to be really sure about him being more serious with me." Then when asked they last spoke, Josh said, "She slept over last night." While nothing was confirmed, this revelation left room for speculation.

Of course, Natalie may not be having a baby with either part of this love triangle. But that surely wouldn't stop her from making another trip back to the fertility clinic to try to have a baby on her own.

Natalie Mordovtseva has actually been married three times.

Natalie has always been looking for love and a family. She was actually married three times, but her marriages haven't always been easy. Her first marriage was to Zenon Pierides. Even though Natalie was hopeful for a baby then, their union faced challenges, ultimately leading to divorce. Her second marriage was to a man that she refers to as "Dima" or "Mr. Podyakov." She recalls, "I remember when Dima and I wanted a baby. I went to a clinic, and they were getting me ready."

Despite successfully getting pregnant at the age of 28, Natalie suffered the devastating loss of a pregnancy. She explained, "Unfortunately, I lost. I had a miscarriage. It was like one month and a half." Natalie was so heartbroken after her loss that she and Dima split, and she nearly became a nun. Despite the heartache, Natalie remained resilient, holding onto hope for a baby.

As we all know, Natalie's third marriage was to Mike. But their relationship faced its own challenges too. They had major communication problems, and it didn't help that Mike's mom tried to sabotage their wedding. Despite a long and emotional fight for their relationship, Natalie and Mike ultimately parted ways, leaving her once again single and without any plans for having a baby.

Through the highs and lows of her marriages, Natalie kept longing for a family of her own. Fans have noticed that since filming 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie's social media posts don't really portray her everyday life. And not too many photos of her are circulating that aren't heavily curated. Many wonder if she is waiting for the second Tell-All to air before she let's the world know what has been happening in her life lately.