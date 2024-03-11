Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé's' Mike Youngquist Is Dating Someone New — Is It Too Good To Be True? Mike has officially filed for divorce, and he is dating someone new. But some fans think this new relationship smells fishy! By Sarah Walsh Mar. 11 2024, Published 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bigmike90dayfiance

Viewers first met Mike Youngquist when he began his 90 Day Fiancé journey with Natalie Mordovtseva back in Season 7. Their relationship was a rocky one, but the small-town Washington resident and the Ukrainian native managed to get married in Season 8, and continued documenting their journey on the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sadly, the TLC lovebirds ultimately separated, with Mike filing for divorce in December 2023.

Natalie explored another relationship on 90 Day: The Single Life, but in an episode that aired in March 2024, she expressed her desire to win Mike back. The episode left fans hanging on the edge of their seats as Natalie posed the ultimate question: Had Mike found someone else? And while the episode ended with this tantalizing cliffhanger, we now know that Mike indeed has a serious girlfriend named Sara Rose. Here's what to know about Mike's relationship.

Who is Mike Youngquist dating? Many fans accused Mike of faking this relationship, but he brought the receipts.

Sara Rose has already been the subject of much speculation among fans of the reality TV franchise. Mike initially introduced to the public through a cryptic Instagram post in July 2023. Sara's identity was hidden — as her face was obscured in the picture — and she wasn’t tagged in the photo. This led to widespread skepticism among fans, and within the same day, Mike released another photo, but this time we could see her face. And alongside the photo, he wrote, "Blessed by the god of the universe for this one of a kind person means the world to me."

There was only one problem: The photo looked a little too good to be true. Sara looked superimposed into the image, and some people even said the image may be made using artificial intelligence. One user wrote, "She is photoshopped into this pic. It's so obvious. smh." And another said, "Odd photo .... The woman looks photoshopped into the picture🤔."

Mike never directly addressed the fans who said that his new girlfriend is fake, but he brought the receipts in his own way: He posted a video! In a December 2023 Instagram post, Mike shared a heartwarming video of him and Sara together, and the doubts were finally put to rest. The video offered a glimpse into their real-life relationship, showcasing moments of joy and affection between the couple. Most importantly confirming once and for all that Sara Rose is indeed a real person in Mike's life.

