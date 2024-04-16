Who Is Manuel's Baby Mama from '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'? Here's What We Know

Article continues below advertisement

A decade before they became part of the wild journey on the reality show, the couple met at a party after Ashley briefly moved to Ecuador to study abroad. After losing contact for seven years, they finally got back together. The series looks into their relationship and whether or not they will go through with marriage. After Season 10 ended, they returned on Season 8 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and their journey together continues to unravel.

Manuel's family is a topic of conversation and a point of contention between the couple on the show. He left behind his extended family, including his children, to move to Rochester, N.Y., to be with Ashley for the long term. Manuel explains that he has two sons, ages 12 and 14. Not only that, but Manuel didn't even tell his mother that he was moving overseas, which seems a little suspicious. Ashley has yet to meet Manuel's kids.

During Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Manuel and Ashley travel to New York City, where they meet up with Manuel’s friend Jonathan, who tells producers that Manuel’s ex has been asking him questions about Manuel. Manuel reassures Ashley he doesn't talk to her, which could be true, but it is a little strange if she is reaching out to Manuel's friends. Many fans of the show have been wondering: Is Manuel's ex his baby mama? Is she currently raising his children right now? Who is she?

Who is Manuel's baby mama?

It's currently unclear who Manuel's baby mama is, but there is speculation that she might not even be an ex and that Manuel is still with her. "Call me crazy - I think Manuel has a wife back home he’s sending money to," opined one fan on a Reddit post discussing Manuel and Ashley. Another wrote: "If [he's] not married, then it's him marrying Ashley, getting the card, and having the girlfriend and kids come over to marry." In other words, fans think Manuel might be pretending to be interested in Ashley to get a green card to bring his kids to America. However, there is no evidence to prove this.

On Manuel's Facebook page, there is a photo of him pictured with another woman in 2015, and they seem to be more than friends. However, it's unclear if she is the ex that Jonathan is referring to. It's also unclear whether Manuel has more than one baby mama, considering he has two sons.