Kris and Jeymi Have Some Challenges Ahead of Them on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

Before Kris moved to Colombia on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to be with Jeymi, the couple had only ever chatted online and on the phone. Their first meeting in person was on a reality show and less than two weeks before they planned to get married. There's a lot on the line for them in Season 4 of the TLC show and viewers want to know if Kris and Jeymi are together after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Like most couples in the franchise, the pair is supposed to keep the details of their relationship, and their relationship status, under wraps until the season finishes airing. But Jeymi and Kris are also new to the reality TV world and some spoilers may have slipped out from one or both of them since filming their season.

Source: TLC

Are Kris and Jeymi from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' still together?

Kris is from Alabama, where she owns multiple properties and where she has kids, albeit older ones. Family isn't necessarily keeping her stateside, but when she leaves for Colombia on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she doesn't appear to have packed for a new life. Instead, it looks like an extended stay. And, according to what Kris said on Instagram, that might be the plan for the foreseeable future.

When Kris posted about a restaurant in Bogota in February 2023, a fan commented on it and said they thought Kris had permanently moved out of the country to be with Jeymi. Kris then responded to the comment to clarify her living situation. "I have a few responsibilities in Alabama that will keep me going back and forth from now on," Kris wrote in the comments of her Instagram post.

It certainly sounds like Kris and Jeymi are together now, even if Kris hasn't moved to Colombia for good. And it's always a possibility that the couple might decide to have Jeymi move to the United States instead.

'90 Day Fiancé' fans aren't sure Jeymi can handle all of Kris's medical conditions.

Kris and Jeymi are up against a lot on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. According to Kris in the season premiere, she and Jeymi are required by law to get married within nine days of her arrival in Colombia. But they already have some odds stacked up against them in addition to the ticking clock of their nuptials.

Source: TLC

Kris warns Jeymi ahead of her arrival that she suffers from narcolepsy and that she could inadvertently get violent in her sleep. After Kris arrives and she and Jeymi spend their first night together, she explains she's allergic to mint and they have to head out to a pharmacy to find toothpaste she can safely use.

Another physical ailment of Kris's is brought to light when she later explains to Jeymi that she has chronic neck pain. In order to treat it, Kris needs a $100,000 surgery, which she can't afford. Because of Kris's various ailments and conditions, some fans are concerned that it might be too much for Jeymi to handle.

I feel like Jeymi might get overwhelmed with Kris’ health concerns #90DayFiance #90DayFiancetheotherway — Gino’s Sandals (@Kimmnng) February 27, 2023